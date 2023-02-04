ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
NASDAQ

3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom

It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
coinchapter.com

Fetch AI Crypto News: FET Price at 10-Month High — Reversal Ahead?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Fetch AI crypto, focused on the development of artificial intelligence, saw its FET token jump 380% year-to-date and stand at $0.43 on Feb 6. Moreover, the token jumped nearly 80% on Feb 3-5 alone but recoiled from significant resistance. So, what’s the short-term prediction for FET crypto?
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Whales Quietly Fueling 65% ADA Rally This Year, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says that massive holders Cardano (ADA) are driving up the price of the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap. From trading at around $0.246 on January 1st to $0.412 last week, Santiment says the increase is primarily due to the heavy accumulation of deep-pocketed Cardano investors to the tune of 405.85 million ADA, worth $162.34 million at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Now Setting Up for Major Impulse Shift As Multiple Indicators Align

A closely followed crypto analyst says that several indicators are all lining up to suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is now ready to launch into a new chapter. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 406,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin follows global cycles of dollar liquidity, which he portrays with a chart that pits Chinese ten year bonds (CN10Y) against the US dollar index (DXY).
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Bouncing To $28K If It Breaks This Level

Major coins traded flat on Monday evening, as the market capitalization fell 0.72% to $1.06 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,624, down 0.69% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.66% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price to $0.090.
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
cryptogazette.com

AI Crypto Project Built On Ethereum Surged 175% – AI Hype Intensifies

Artificial intelligence-focused crypto project explodes amidst an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption. Check out the latest reports about this below. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) managed to jump from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. As the...

