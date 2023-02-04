Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
Cathie Wood, Ark Invest Have Bold Prediction for What Bitcoin's Price Will Be In 2030
Ark Investment's Cathie Wood believes the world's largest cryptocurrency will go far in the next seven years.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Rips to Fresh All-Time High Amid New Protocol Upgrade Proposal
A red-hot Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution printed a fresh all-time high on Thursday after a new protocol upgrade proposal. Optimism (OP) reached a peak of $3.10 on Thursday, the token’s new all-time high (ATH). OP has since retraced to $2.81 at time of writing, but the 81st-ranked crypto asset...
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
coinchapter.com
Fetch AI Crypto News: FET Price at 10-Month High — Reversal Ahead?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Fetch AI crypto, focused on the development of artificial intelligence, saw its FET token jump 380% year-to-date and stand at $0.43 on Feb 6. Moreover, the token jumped nearly 80% on Feb 3-5 alone but recoiled from significant resistance. So, what’s the short-term prediction for FET crypto?
zycrypto.com
1 BTC to $1 Million: Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Decade-long Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fresh off the t-zone of a tempestuous 2022, Bitcoin is slowly picking up the pace to touch the halfway mark on its all-time high. A reclaim in 2023 would mark the most remarkable comeback, especially among underwater holders except one — Cathie Wood. The self-styled founder, CEO and Chief...
coinchapter.com
SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Climbs Over 950% in 2023 — What’s Propelling The AI Crypto?
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — SingularityNET (AGIX), a blockchain-based AI marketplace, enjoyed massive gains in the first week of Feb 2023. AGIX price surged more than 182% to form a daily high near $0.48 on Feb 6. Moreover, the AI crypto token has jumped nearly 967% YTD to 2023. The uptrend...
coinchapter.com
AI Smartchain Ecosystem : Ecosystem with various dApps that utilize AI technology and enhance successful solutions.
AI Smart Chain Ecosystem, a project based on ETH blockchain, has launched its token $AISC, as its first step towards building its entire ecosystem that will consist of AI Smart chain and various AI Dapps. AI Meets Blockchain – $AISC. $AISC token with a total supply of 1 Million...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Whales Quietly Fueling 65% ADA Rally This Year, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says that massive holders Cardano (ADA) are driving up the price of the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap. From trading at around $0.246 on January 1st to $0.412 last week, Santiment says the increase is primarily due to the heavy accumulation of deep-pocketed Cardano investors to the tune of 405.85 million ADA, worth $162.34 million at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Now Setting Up for Major Impulse Shift As Multiple Indicators Align
A closely followed crypto analyst says that several indicators are all lining up to suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is now ready to launch into a new chapter. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 406,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin follows global cycles of dollar liquidity, which he portrays with a chart that pits Chinese ten year bonds (CN10Y) against the US dollar index (DXY).
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Bouncing To $28K If It Breaks This Level
Major coins traded flat on Monday evening, as the market capitalization fell 0.72% to $1.06 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,624, down 0.69% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.66% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price to $0.090.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
cryptogazette.com
AI Crypto Project Built On Ethereum Surged 175% – AI Hype Intensifies
Artificial intelligence-focused crypto project explodes amidst an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption. Check out the latest reports about this below. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) managed to jump from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. As the...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Stall While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Dominates The Crypto Market
Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) – High Hopes But Diminishing Returns. Released in 2012, XRP (also known as Ripple) made waves in the financial markets as it came carrying the high hopes and promises of something the traditional banking system was woefully unprepared for: fast – near-instant – cross-border payments.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Forecast on BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin
A crypto analyst who re-entered the market in November is mapping the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,000 YouTube subscribers that the upside target for the flagship cryptocurrency is $34,000 while the downside target is $19,000. “You...
Comments / 0