Delaware State

Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders

By Staff Writer
 2 days ago

The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R.) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register at their current address. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Juan Saucedo
Jimmy Barlow

Click on the image to see the complete profile.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 020423  0946

-End-

Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

