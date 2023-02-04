The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R.) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register at their current address. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Click on the image to see the complete profile.

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 020423 0946

-End-

The post Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .