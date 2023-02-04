ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps

Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester

Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
PINE HILL, NJ
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps

Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
CAMDEN, NJ
Garfield over Midland Park - Girls basketball recap

Silvian Collaku sank four 3-pointers in her 17 points as Garfield won on the road, 41-30, over Midland Park. Irma Sanchez added 10 points and 14 rebounds while Ny’jai Mixon posted 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Garfield (12-10), which pulled away with a 14-7 run in the second quarter for a 18-13 lead at halftime.
GARFIELD, NJ
Top girls bowling performance lists from Week 9

Check out the top performers from Jan. 30-Feb. 3. Each table below lists the top 100 for high game, high series, and average set from this past week and top 50 for series average so far this season as well. NOTE: Performance lists are based on statistics reported by coaches...
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Feb. 6-12

We’re getting down to crunch time. The cutoff date for state tournament qualifying in set for Saturday. In addition, conference and county tournaments are heating up. Every game will take on increased importance this week as teams prepare for the season’s final stretch run.
Manville defeats Brearley - Girls basketball recap

Sadie Fleming posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds to lift Manville over Brearley 48-38 in Manville. Manville (8-10) jumped out to a 28-13 lead in the first half before holding Brearley off in the second half despite being outscored 25-20. Hannah Janes added 13 points, including four 3-pointers.
MANVILLE, NJ
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Monday, Feb. 6

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Feb. 6 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
Boys basketball: Freehold Borough outlasts Neptune in OT

Brian Tassey finished with 23 points and five assists and Christian DiGiso had 22 points as Freehold Borough outlasted Neptune 62-61 in overtime in Freehold. Sam Cranwell chipped in with six points while Will Hon had three rebounds and three assists for Freehold Borough (8-13), which has won three of its last four games.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Girls basketball: Somerset Tech blows past Timothy Christian

Fiona Shanahan dropped a career-high 30 points to lead Somerset Tech to a 72-41 win over Timothy Christian in Bridgewater. Jayla Worthey tallied 19 points and six rebounds for Somerset Tech (4-13). Hannah McNulty led Tomothy Christian (5-14) with 13 points, while Anya Wildgoose added seven points in the loss.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Newark Collegiate over Golda Och - Girls basketball recap

Aneyah McLamb led everyone with 27 points as Newark Collegiate won, 49-20, over Golda Och in West Orange. McLamb nailed 12 baskets in her total while Syann Hightower added 11 points for Newark Collegiate (13-6). Golda Och is now 3-10. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories...
NEWARK, NJ
Donovan Catholic defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap

Gabriella Ross posted a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Donovan Catholic past Freehold Township 46-41 in Toms River. Donovan Catholic (7-13) jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-20 in the second half, Donovan Catholic held on for the win.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
