Girls basketball: Villa Walsh ousts Montclair Kimberley - Prep B quarterfinal
Sheridan Caughey tallied 10 points while Fran Kearns had nine as fourth-seeded Villa Walsh stopped fifth-seeded Montclair Kimberley 44-29 in the quarterfinal round of the Prep B tournament in Morristown. Villa Walsh will next visit top-seeded Newark Academy in the semifinal stage on Sunday. Mary Bowers and Bowers Tessa had...
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
Highland Park defeats Perth Amboy Magnet - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Starcevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks to lead Highland Park past Perth Amboy Magnet 58-40 in Perth Amboy. With the victory, the Owls have won 10 of their last 11 games. Highland Park (15-4) took control early as it led 19-4 at the end of...
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester
Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps
Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Delaware Valley rallies over Hopewell Valley - Girls basketball recap
Elana Falkenstein led with 16 points, including three 3-pointers and five of eight free throws, as Delaware Valley ended strong to win, 39-35, over Hopewell Valley in Alexandria. Delaware Valley (10-12) was up, 15-12, at the half but required a 13-8 run in the final frame to win. Gillian Magner...
Garfield over Midland Park - Girls basketball recap
Silvian Collaku sank four 3-pointers in her 17 points as Garfield won on the road, 41-30, over Midland Park. Irma Sanchez added 10 points and 14 rebounds while Ny’jai Mixon posted 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Garfield (12-10), which pulled away with a 14-7 run in the second quarter for a 18-13 lead at halftime.
Boys basketball: No. 7 Bergen Catholic bests Red Bank Catholic (PHOTOS)
Bergen Catholic, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20 edged Red Bank Catholic for a 52-43 win, in Oradell. Bergen Catholic held a 27-23 lead at the half. The Crusaders lengthened its win streak to six to improve its record to 16-6. The Caseys had its four-game win streak snapped...
Top girls bowling performance lists from Week 9
Check out the top performers from Jan. 30-Feb. 3. Each table below lists the top 100 for high game, high series, and average set from this past week and top 50 for series average so far this season as well. NOTE: Performance lists are based on statistics reported by coaches...
Parsippany Hills defeats Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap
Simeon Washington scored 20 points to lead Parsippany Hills past Manchester Regional 64-41 in Morris Plains. Julio Tatis also pitched in 15 points for Parsippany Hills (8-11). Manchester Regional fell to 9-12. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make...
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Feb. 6-12
We’re getting down to crunch time. The cutoff date for state tournament qualifying in set for Saturday. In addition, conference and county tournaments are heating up. Every game will take on increased importance this week as teams prepare for the season’s final stretch run.
Manville defeats Brearley - Girls basketball recap
Sadie Fleming posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds to lift Manville over Brearley 48-38 in Manville. Manville (8-10) jumped out to a 28-13 lead in the first half before holding Brearley off in the second half despite being outscored 25-20. Hannah Janes added 13 points, including four 3-pointers.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Monday, Feb. 6
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Feb. 6 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
East Brunswick Magnet edges Piscataway Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Camila Garcia netted 23 points with six rebounds, nine steals, two blocks, and two steals as East Brunswick Magnet squeaked past Piscataway Magnet, 44-43, in East Brunswick. Kayla Oliveira also scored 10 points while Makayla Caban had seven. EB Magnet tallied 41 rebounds in the game, 14 assists on all 14 field goals, 10 blocks, and 31 steals.
Boys basketball: Middle Twp. upends No. 16 Montclair Immaculate - Battle of the Bay
Jamir McNeil sent the game into double-overtime before scoring the winner as Middle Township nipped Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 71-70 at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. McNeil, who buried a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime,...
Boys basketball: Freehold Borough outlasts Neptune in OT
Brian Tassey finished with 23 points and five assists and Christian DiGiso had 22 points as Freehold Borough outlasted Neptune 62-61 in overtime in Freehold. Sam Cranwell chipped in with six points while Will Hon had three rebounds and three assists for Freehold Borough (8-13), which has won three of its last four games.
Girls basketball: Somerset Tech blows past Timothy Christian
Fiona Shanahan dropped a career-high 30 points to lead Somerset Tech to a 72-41 win over Timothy Christian in Bridgewater. Jayla Worthey tallied 19 points and six rebounds for Somerset Tech (4-13). Hannah McNulty led Tomothy Christian (5-14) with 13 points, while Anya Wildgoose added seven points in the loss.
Newark Collegiate over Golda Och - Girls basketball recap
Aneyah McLamb led everyone with 27 points as Newark Collegiate won, 49-20, over Golda Och in West Orange. McLamb nailed 12 baskets in her total while Syann Hightower added 11 points for Newark Collegiate (13-6). Golda Och is now 3-10. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories...
Donovan Catholic defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Ross posted a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Donovan Catholic past Freehold Township 46-41 in Toms River. Donovan Catholic (7-13) jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-20 in the second half, Donovan Catholic held on for the win.
