Brian Tassey finished with 23 points and five assists and Christian DiGiso had 22 points as Freehold Borough outlasted Neptune 62-61 in overtime in Freehold. Sam Cranwell chipped in with six points while Will Hon had three rebounds and three assists for Freehold Borough (8-13), which has won three of its last four games.

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO