Boys Basketball: Results, feature items & coverage for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) at Somerset Tech, 5:30pm. Elmwood Park vs. Weehawken at Lyndhurst Middle School, 5pm. Secaucus at Hasbrouck Heights, 5pm. Rutgers Prep at Dwight-Englewood, 7pm. SEC. Shabazz at Bayonne, 5:30pm. Weequahic at Newark Vocational, 5:30pm.
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Pascack Valley (3-4) vs. Lakeland (6-5) at PCTI, 6:15pm. Lacey (1-6) vs. Central Regional (7-2) at OCY, 2:15pm. BOYS STATEWIDE SCHEDULE. Wednesday, Feb. 8. BIG NORTH. Pascack Valley (3-3) vs. Lakeland (1-11) at PCTI, 6:15pm. The N.J....
Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap

Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap

Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
NEWARK, NJ
Indian Hills over Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Puglisi made five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 27 points as Indian Hills defeated Westwood, 83-57, in Oakland. Gavin Enright scored 23 points for Indian Hills (13-6), which used a 23-7 second quarter to break the game open. Anthony Giacamaro had 12 points and James Hickey added 10.
OAKLAND, NJ
Dan Lyden wins it for Sparta over West Morris - Boys basketball recap

Dan Lyden finished with 15 points and hit a buzzer-beating three to give Sparta a 57-56 win over West Morris in Chester. Sparta (13-7) battled back from a 10-point deficit at halftime to tie the game at 38 at the end of the third quarter. Matthew Maresca also offered a key performance with 15 points while Nick Ryan had 10.
CHESTER, NJ
Mountain Lakes over Montville - Boys basketball recap

Joe Sluck scored 18 points for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Montville 70-56 in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (5-16) trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored Montville 47-29 in the second half including a 22-6 run in the third quarter to get the win. Nico Dunn also had 17 points.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
New Milford over Weehawken - Girls basketball recap

Amaya Carruthers went eight of 11 from the line in her 14 points as New Milford won on the road, 41-34, over Weehawken. New Milford (11-9) led 19-16 at the half and finished with a 12-6 run to seal the win in the final frame. Kaia Pomeranc went four for...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Paramus Catholic holds off Saddle River Day in OT - Boys basketball recap

Niko Gomez led Paramus Catholic with 21 points as it defeated Saddle River Day 63-62 in overtime in Paramus. Paramus Catholic (10-12) held a 36-35 lead at the end of the third quarter, but was outscored 17-16 by Saddle River Day in the fourth to tie the game 52 at the end of regulation. Paramus Catholic outscored Saddle River Day 11-10 in overtime to get the narrow win.
PARAMUS, NJ
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Feb. 7 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
