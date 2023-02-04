Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Basketball: Results, feature items & coverage for Wednesday, Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) at Somerset Tech, 5:30pm. Elmwood Park vs. Weehawken at Lyndhurst Middle School, 5pm. Secaucus at Hasbrouck Heights, 5pm. Rutgers Prep at Dwight-Englewood, 7pm. SEC. Shabazz at Bayonne, 5:30pm. Weequahic at Newark Vocational, 5:30pm.
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Pascack Valley (3-4) vs. Lakeland (6-5) at PCTI, 6:15pm. Lacey (1-6) vs. Central Regional (7-2) at OCY, 2:15pm. BOYS STATEWIDE SCHEDULE. Wednesday, Feb. 8. BIG NORTH. Pascack Valley (3-3) vs. Lakeland (1-11) at PCTI, 6:15pm. The N.J....
Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap
Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
Schmelzer leads Manalapan over Ocean - Boys ice hockey - Dowd Cup - Quarterfinal
Michael Schmelzer knocked in four goals while Josh Kushnir added five assists as third-seeded Manalapan won, 5-0, over sixth-seeded Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth in the quarterfinal round of the Dowd Cup at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. It was the first Dowd Cup victory for Manalapan. Manalapan (11-3-2) will face second-seeded Rumson-Fair...
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
Emily Baumgard leads Verona over Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap
Emily Baumgard sank six 3-pointers in her game-high 21 points as Verona rallied after the break to win at home, 37-22, over Newark East Side. Verona (17-5) trailed 11-9 at the half but rallied with a 19-7 run in the third quarter to pull ahead for good. Mariah Charles paced...
Wrestling: Here are N.J.’s 22 remaining unbeaten grapplers as postseason begins
There’s only one word to describe it – carnage. That’s right, just 22 names are undefeated with the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team wrestling tournaments now underway.
Who are N.J.’s top girls basketball freshmen? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors and juniors a couple of weeks ago and wrapped up the sophomore class last week. We now begin with the top freshmen in the state this season.
HS basketball blowout turns to jubilee with highlight dunks and 3s (WATCH)
A lopsided game took a positive turn last week and produced a viral highlight reel when Thomas Edison Energy Charter’s Evan Gilpin brought the crowd to life at Montgomery High School with a couple of 3-pointers, a memorable dunk and an unforgettable celebration. The junior connected on three shots...
Indian Hills over Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Puglisi made five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 27 points as Indian Hills defeated Westwood, 83-57, in Oakland. Gavin Enright scored 23 points for Indian Hills (13-6), which used a 23-7 second quarter to break the game open. Anthony Giacamaro had 12 points and James Hickey added 10.
Dan Lyden wins it for Sparta over West Morris - Boys basketball recap
Dan Lyden finished with 15 points and hit a buzzer-beating three to give Sparta a 57-56 win over West Morris in Chester. Sparta (13-7) battled back from a 10-point deficit at halftime to tie the game at 38 at the end of the third quarter. Matthew Maresca also offered a key performance with 15 points while Nick Ryan had 10.
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Bergen Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Bergen Catholic 67-55 in Ramsey. With the victory, Don Bosco Prep improved to 21-2 and won 12 of its last 13. Bergen Catholic fell to 16-7 and had its five-game winning streak snapped. Nominate your game changer...
Mountain Lakes over Montville - Boys basketball recap
Joe Sluck scored 18 points for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Montville 70-56 in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (5-16) trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored Montville 47-29 in the second half including a 22-6 run in the third quarter to get the win. Nico Dunn also had 17 points.
New Milford over Weehawken - Girls basketball recap
Amaya Carruthers went eight of 11 from the line in her 14 points as New Milford won on the road, 41-34, over Weehawken. New Milford (11-9) led 19-16 at the half and finished with a 12-6 run to seal the win in the final frame. Kaia Pomeranc went four for...
Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Paramus Catholic holds off Saddle River Day in OT - Boys basketball recap
Niko Gomez led Paramus Catholic with 21 points as it defeated Saddle River Day 63-62 in overtime in Paramus. Paramus Catholic (10-12) held a 36-35 lead at the end of the third quarter, but was outscored 17-16 by Saddle River Day in the fourth to tie the game 52 at the end of regulation. Paramus Catholic outscored Saddle River Day 11-10 in overtime to get the narrow win.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Tuesday, Feb. 7
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Feb. 7 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys ice hockey: Mountain Lakes tops Roxbury for 1st win of the season
Logan Przestrzelski produced a hat trick to help Mountain Lakes to its first victory of the season with a 4-1 win over Roxbury at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Benji Forman had a goal and three assists and Dom Signorile finished with 16 saves for Mountain Lakes (1-14), which had 24 shots on goal.
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0