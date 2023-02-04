Read full article on original website
Is There A New Episode of ‘1923’ on Paramount+ Tonight? How To Watch
It’s been a tough start to 2023 for Taylor Sheridan fans. The last new episode of Yellowstone aired all the way back on January 1, and 1923, the Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel, has been on hiatus since Sunday, January 8. If you’re looking for a bit of optimism, the second season of Sheridan’s Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown has returned, with the next new episode airing February 5 on Paramount+.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns Around A “Breaking News” Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon
Saturday Night Live quickly turned around a sketch that riffed on the U.S. military’s takedown of the Chinese balloon earlier in the day Saturday, skewering the national obsession over suspected spy craft. Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits Just hours after cable news covered the missile strike that sent the balloon into ocean waters off the coast of South Carolina, SNL...
Bustle
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
tvinsider.com
Pedro Pascal Recruits Pal Sarah Paulson for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameo (VIDEO)
When they met nearly three decades ago, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and American Horror Story vet Sarah Paulson couldn’t have known they’d one day appear together on Saturday Night Live. And yet there they were, joining forces for the “Fancam Assembly” sketch during Pascal’s SNL...
Jack White Announced as SNL Musical Guest of Woody Harrelson–Hosted Episode
Jack White is going to be the musical guest on the February 25 episode of Saturday Night Live. Woody Harrelson will host the episode, which will mark White’s first appearance on the NBC program since 2020. White’s appearance will follow 2023 SNL performances from Sam Smith, Lil Baby, and Coldplay.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Best Celebrity Looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards: See Red Carpet Photos of Stars
Your favorite stars are bringing the heat to the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards! The event, hosted by Trevor Noah on Sunday, February 5, is full of stylish gowns, sleek suits and celebrities sporting their flashy fashion looks for the big night. The list of nominees is stacked...
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star
Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Michael B. Jordan Accidentally Punches 'SNL' Star In Hilarious New Promo
The “Creed III” star channeled his inner heavyweight champ ahead of his hosting debut on the show.
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Eloise Mumford? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’ Star
Pretty sweet! Eloise Mumford has been a staple on Hallmark Channel since 2012 — and the leading lady is just getting started. The 36-year-old actress made her network debut with 2012’s Christmas With Holly, which has since been dubbed a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie. Her holiday movie success continued with roles in 2015’s Just […]
msn.com
The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time
Slide 1 of 25: For the Oscars every year, actors and actresses travel to Hollywood from all around the world for a little recognition from The Academy. In recent years, we have gotten a steamy performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, an insane amount of sexy dresses, and, of course, the drama that led to the awards having no host for the first time since 1989. There was plenty to love, but there were also a few unforgettable looks on the red carpet, and I don't mean that in a good way. I get it, picking a gown for Hollywood's biggest night can be hit or miss, but these gowns from past years' Oscars were definite misses. (They also made me really love my three-year-old-sweatpants I watched the Oscars in.) By Marina Liao, Krystyna Chávez.
Hallmark Channel Star Nikki DeLoach and Ryan Goodell’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating for a Decade to Married With Kids
Not like the movies! Nikki DeLoach has wooed many suitors as a Hallmark Channel actress, but her real-life romance with Ryan Goodell is her best love story. The Curious Caterer: Grilling Season actress fell for Goodell in 1999 at the height of his fame as one of the members of Take 5. The boy band, […]
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammy Awards
The red carpet at tonight’s 65th annual Grammy Awards certainly did not disappoint. Music’s biggest night is never a snooze and this year was no exception. Whether it was with over-the-top capes (see: Lizzo in custom Dolce & Gabbana) or long, sweeping trains (as worn by Amanda Gorman, who wore Prada), musicians made bold statements with their wardrobe. The best dressed of the bunch were those who balanced the high drama expected of the Grammys with a sense of sophistication and refinement.
‘SNL’ Post-Production Editors to Step Up Pressure on NBC With Leafletting Campaign Amid Tough Contract Talks
Supporters of “Saturday Night Live” post-production editors plan to leaflet outside NBC headquarters at Rockefeller Center today amid what sources described as stalled contract negotiations with the network. On Jan. 12, the 20-odd “SNL” staff members who assemble the live sketch comedy series’ pre-taped segment approved a strike authorization vote. The editors unionized with the Motion Picture Editors Guild last October. Sources tell Variety that additional bargaining sessions have taken place but sticking points remain, notably around the issue of health benefits. During the bargaining session, the source shared a proposal had been made that the post-production crew members continue to receive...
digitalspy.com
SNL star Pete Davidson unveils shaved head transformation
Pete Davidson has rocked a lot of hair looks, from his natural dark brown hair longer or closely cropped, to a bold bleach blond. Now, he's trying out his most dramatic hair change of the lot... no hair at all. The actor and comedian debuted a shaved head at a...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
theclipfunny.com
Pedro Pascal Gets the Giggles on a Fun, Breezy Saturday Night Live
Nobody needs to be sold on how talented and charming Pedro Pascal is, but man is Pedro Pascal talented and charming. It’s a good thing, too, as this was one of the looser Saturday Night Live episodes in a while. Several of Pascal’s sketches got laughs more from him and his scene partners breaking unintentionally than from the actual jokes, and Pascal himself started out a little wobbly before coming on stronger in the episode’s second half.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Nick Offerman’s wife, Megan Mullally?
After his phenomenal performance in episode 3 of HBO’s hit drama, The Last of Us as Bill, a performance fans are going wild for, some fans may be surprised to learn of Nick Offerman’s longtime wife Megan Mullally. Who is Megan Mullally?. Born in 1958, Mullally began acting...
