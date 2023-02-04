ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

ESPN doesn't like the 2023 schedule for the Oklahoma Sooners

By John Williams
 2 days ago
The 2023 schedule for the Oklahoma Sooners has some pros and cons. It’s a manageable schedule, but it isn’t without potential pitfalls.

Given the new 14-team alignment in the Big 12, how the schedule broke down was going to leave every team wanting a little bit more or feeling like it received the short end of the stick. No Kansas State leaves a bit to be desired.

Breaking down the schedule, ESPN’s Dave Wilson is looking forward to Oklahoma and Texas again in the Cotton Bowl. He’s also intrigued by the Sooners’ road trip to Cincinnati, which is the Bearcats’ first game in the Big 12. But that away game and the Sooners’ final road trip of the season, to Provo, give Oklahoma a couple of tough tests against the conference’s newest members.

Oklahoma begins Big 12 play with a road trip to Cincinnati, and wraps up the season with its first-ever trip to BYU on Nov. 18 before hosting TCU. The Sooners have one of the most unfamiliar schedules, and won’t play Kansas State or Baylor this season. – Wilson, ESPN

Oklahoma plays three games against teams new to the Big 12. It is also playing the two teams that were added in the last round of realignment: West Virginia and TCU. No Wildcats, Baylor or Texas Tech. Teams the Sooners have had a long-standing relationship with.

Still, it’s a manageable schedule that has the opportunity to help the Sooners get back into conference title race and College Football Playoff contention as early as next season.

