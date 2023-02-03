ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale Honors 9-Year-Old Black Girl Who Was Wrongly Reported to Police Over Science Project

Yale University has honored the work of Bobbi Wilson, a 9-year-old Black girl who was wrongly reported to the police while catching insects in her neighborhood. According to NBC News, the New Jersey fourth-grader became fascinated with spotted lantern flies after learning about the invasive species in school. Though the insects don’t directly harm humans or animals, they pose a serious risk to trees, plants, and crops. So, in an effort to curb the insects’ presence, Bobbi turned to TikTok and found a homemade recipe for bug repellent, which consisted of soap, dish water, and apple cider vinegar. She then went around her neighborhood, sprayed every lantern fly she could find, and placed them in a plastic bottle.
Architectural Digest

The Future Perfect Spotlights Contemporary Korean Design, Christian Haas Makes Solo Debut in New York, and More News

From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this biweekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Design Happenings. The Future Perfect celebrates contemporary Korean design at its New York gallery. Eight South Korean artists, designers,...
rolling out

High Museum of Art awards Ebony G. Patterson with the David C. Driskell Prize

The High Museum of Art recently announced artist Ebony G. Patterson as the 2023 recipient of the David C. Driskell Prize in recognition of her contributions to the field of African American art. Awarded annually by the museum since 2005, the prize demonstrates the High’s ongoing dedication to furthering artistic innovation and promoting research of African American artists and scholars.
