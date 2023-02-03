Read full article on original website
Black Enterprise Founder and Publisher Earl G. Graves, Sr. was the Quintessential Entrepreneur
BLACK ENTERPRISE Founder and Publisher Earl G. Graves, Sr., was the quintessential entrepreneur who created a vehicle of information and advocacy that has inspired four generations of African Americans to build wealth through entrepreneurship, career advancement and money management. Graves was widely considered to be the ultimate champion of black...
Complex
Yale Honors 9-Year-Old Black Girl Who Was Wrongly Reported to Police Over Science Project
Yale University has honored the work of Bobbi Wilson, a 9-year-old Black girl who was wrongly reported to the police while catching insects in her neighborhood. According to NBC News, the New Jersey fourth-grader became fascinated with spotted lantern flies after learning about the invasive species in school. Though the insects don’t directly harm humans or animals, they pose a serious risk to trees, plants, and crops. So, in an effort to curb the insects’ presence, Bobbi turned to TikTok and found a homemade recipe for bug repellent, which consisted of soap, dish water, and apple cider vinegar. She then went around her neighborhood, sprayed every lantern fly she could find, and placed them in a plastic bottle.
Billionaire from New Jersey Giving Away Entire Fortune: Plans To Die Broke.
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in New Jersey and the good he has done for the community.
As woke curriculum increases, classical education booms: Hillsdale College sees 53% increase in applications
While overall college enrollment is down, applications for faith-based and classical educations are surging.
College Board changes syllabus for AP African American studies after pressure from Ron DeSantis
The College Board on Wednesday released the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, missing much of the content that drew critical pushback from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Stripped from the curriculum were the names of many prominent Black writers and scholars who discuss critical...
Essence
On First Day Of Black History Month, College Board Releases AP African American Studies Curriculum
Despite pushback, the College Board is forging ahead with its pilot AP course and talked to ESSENCE about the curriculum, just in time for Black History Month. On the first day of Black History Month, the College Board unveiled the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.
The Future Perfect Spotlights Contemporary Korean Design, Christian Haas Makes Solo Debut in New York, and More News
From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this biweekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Design Happenings. The Future Perfect celebrates contemporary Korean design at its New York gallery. Eight South Korean artists, designers,...
Why are colleges offering up more DEI degrees? Demand for diversity expertise is growing.
As controversy surrounding DEI initiatives mounts, at least a half-dozen U.S. colleges currently or will soon offer degree programs in the field.
ChatGPT bot channels history to pen State of Union speech
Wish you could hear Jerry Seinfeld give the State of the Union address? Now you can, thanks to a little help from AI.
High Museum of Art awards Ebony G. Patterson with the David C. Driskell Prize
The High Museum of Art recently announced artist Ebony G. Patterson as the 2023 recipient of the David C. Driskell Prize in recognition of her contributions to the field of African American art. Awarded annually by the museum since 2005, the prize demonstrates the High’s ongoing dedication to furthering artistic innovation and promoting research of African American artists and scholars.
What Role Did The Black Church Play In American Political History?
The Black church has played a vital role in the shaping of American political history. The post What Role Did The Black Church Play In American Political History? appeared first on NewsOne.
CBC News
Controversial academic meets noisy resistance at U of L after school halts planned lecture
Controversial academic Frances Widdowson showed up at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday, following a week of pushback from students and faculty and despite officials saying earlier in the week that they would not provide her official space to speak. Widdowson was invited to speak by a faculty member last...
Before The College Board And Ron DeSantis, There Was The General Education Board And John D Rockefeller, Sr (Opinion)
Ron DeSantis wasn't the first in American history to dictate that his "Western values" determine the course of education, particularly in matters concerning race. The College Board wasn't the first group to cave to the pressure when they totally revised their AP Black History Course to meet the needs of bigots.
