P.J. Carlesimo impressed by Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway? Making NCAA Tournament would be ‘overachieving’
P.J. Carlesimo is rooting hard for first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway and believes he will make the program a perpetual NCAA Tournament team. The Pirates -- winners of seven of their last eight after Sunday’s 69-64 victory over DePaul -- remain on the bubble heading into a huge game Wednesday with No. 23 Creighton (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1).
MLive.com
Rutgers assistant accuses Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim of buying teams, paying players
Brandin Knight threw his two cents into a controversial situation this weekend. In response to comments made by Jim Boeheim to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Rutgers associate head coach and former Pittsburgh star guard accused the Syracuse head coach of buying teams and paying players during his near-five-decades at the helm of the program.
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jayden McKenney recorded 12 points and five steals while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to propel Ferris past BelovED Charter 68-49 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ferris (9-12) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before taking an 11-point lead into halftime....
Two double-doubles power Bard over Bloomfield - Boys basketball recap
Great Egwuonwu and Josh Portillo each recorded double-doubles as Bard topped Bloomfield, 61-50, in Bloomfield. Egwuonwu tallied 20 points and 15 rebounds while Portillo posted 14 points and 10 boards. Darrell Morton poured in 17 points and Ariel Quinteros had eight points as well in the win. Bard (11-6) assisted...
Girls basketball: Somerset Tech blows past Timothy Christian
Fiona Shanahan dropped a career-high 30 points to lead Somerset Tech to a 72-41 win over Timothy Christian in Bridgewater. Jayla Worthey tallied 19 points and six rebounds for Somerset Tech (4-13). Hannah McNulty led Tomothy Christian (5-14) with 13 points, while Anya Wildgoose added seven points in the loss.
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament
Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
thedailyhoosier.com
Rutgers appears to be down a starter for Tuesday’s top-25 matchup with IU
The tall task of ending a long losing streak to Rutgers might have become a bit more manageable for Indiana. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said on a Sunday evening television appearance starting forward Mawot Mag will be “out for a bit” after suffering a leg injury on Saturday against Michigan State. Mag left that game and did not return.
Newark Collegiate over Golda Och - Girls basketball recap
Aneyah McLamb led everyone with 27 points as Newark Collegiate won, 49-20, over Golda Och in West Orange. McLamb nailed 12 baskets in her total while Syann Hightower added 11 points for Newark Collegiate (13-6). Golda Och is now 3-10. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories...
Boys basketball: Zawacki leads Brearley past Manville
Jake Zawacki led all scorers with 16 points to lead Brearley to a 55-50 home victory over Manville. Tom Pugliese also had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Brearley (6-9). Tyler Kesolitz paced Manville (11-9), with 13 points, while Edryn Morales tallied 10 points. In a game that was close...
Wrestling: Young but seasoned Caldwell rolls into North 2 Group 2 finals
How well was Caldwell going to handle the bigger moments?. The Chiefs boast the likes of junior Lorenzo Caamano and senior Ian Flanagan, but it also features a heap of underclassmen who are inexperienced when it comes to facing the pressures of postseason wrestling. But now that the postseason has...
Manville defeats Brearley - Girls basketball recap
Sadie Fleming posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds to lift Manville over Brearley 48-38 in Manville. Manville (8-10) jumped out to a 28-13 lead in the first half before holding Brearley off in the second half despite being outscored 25-20. Hannah Janes added 13 points, including four 3-pointers.
Wrestling: Morris Knolls beats Ridgewood in N1G4 semis for second straight season
Morris Knolls’s Dom DelleMonache clinched last year’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 semifinals match with a pin of Ridgewood’s Yunte Trattner. He did the same on Monday in Ridgewood with pin in 2:42, sending the Golden Eagles into Wednesday’s tournament final with a 39-28 win.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS senior football lineman EJ Pullins signs with Lincoln University
EAST ORANGE, NJ — National Signing Day for all student-athletes, mainly for high school football players, around the country, took place on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Although some have taken advantage of the early signing period in December, Feb. 1 was the hallmark for all players who made their intentions known by signing their National Letters of Intent, better known as the NLI, not to be confused with NIL which is the Name, Image, and Likeness. As part of changing the culture, East Orange Campus has made it a point to show the achievements of their students on and off the playing field as well as inside the classroom.
Wrestling: Freshman shines, Don Bosco Prep sweeps quad at No. 9 St. Joseph (Met.)
Don Bosco Prep is peaking at the right time. The Ironmen traveled to Metuchen for a quad on Saturday, where they beat St. Joseph (Met.), No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 37-24 final, No. 10 Seton Hall Prep in a 40-14 runaway and DePaul 62-12.
Rutgers’ Steve Pikiell updates Mawot Mag’s injury status after Michigan State win
NEW YORK — Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said the team “does not really know anything” in regards to the knee injury Mawot Mag suffered in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. “Really feel for...
Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
Nine Hilltopper Student-Athletes Declare Collegiate Destinations
SUMMIT, NJ - Nine Summit High School Class of 2023 student-athletes have declared their collegiate destinations, where each will continue their academic and sporting endeavors. The nine Hilltopper seniors include: Wes Hellings, Baseball - Roanoke College Jack Holmes, Lacrosse - Skidmore College Kealon Knight, Soccer - Houghton University Jake Lowry, Football - University of Chicago Tim McKeever, Football - Hobart College Isis Ovares, Soccer - Seton Hall University Jake Rainero, Lacrosse - Drew University Stephanie Sexton, Basketball - Franklin & Marshall College Devin Tapia, Swimming - University of Lynchburg
GoColumbialions.com
Longtime Assistant Baseball Coach Jim Walsh Leaving Program After 17 Seasons
NEW YORK- Longtime Columbia baseball assistant coach Jim Walsh is leaving the program after 17 years to become the varsity head coach at Union City High School, where he has taught since 1996. At Columbia, Walsh served as bench coach then became first base coach. His duties included working with...
Highland Park defeats Perth Amboy Magnet - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Starcevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks to lead Highland Park past Perth Amboy Magnet 58-40 in Perth Amboy. With the victory, the Owls have won 10 of their last 11 games. Highland Park (15-4) took control early as it led 19-4 at the end of...
