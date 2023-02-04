Read full article on original website
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Clay County’s ‘Signal 35 Fund’ accepting donations for first responders, law enforcement officers in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Office Depot is Closing More Stores in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Miami Dolphins 1st round pick arrested on a DUI charge. A pedestrian was injured
Drinking was part of the reason Vontae Davis spent only three of his nine NFL seasons with the Dolphins. An arrest report says Davis’ crash happened on Florida’s Turnpike.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Aaron Rodgers offers sarcastic response to Davante Adams’ Raiders recruiting pitch
Perhaps “house shopping” would be a lot more fun for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams if he had a certain MVP pal by his side. When participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers was told by a fan that Adams is “looking for a neighbor” as the Raiders wideout continues to recruit the Packers quarterback amid the latter’s uncertain future in Green Bay. Rodgers then sarcastically replied to the comment, “Tell him to buy me a house with all that money.” Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, who selected him 53rd overall...
‘Sky Is the Limit: Why Peyton Manning Believes Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Are Here To Stay
The former Colts and Broncos legend envisions big things for Lawrence and the Jaguars organization.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers' OL Leon Searcy Detailed Being A Pawn Of Drew Rosenhaus During Contract Dispute With Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part I of this comparison series.
Tennessee Titans Make Historic Move
The Tennessee Titans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs in the National Football League. A big reason for this would have to be because of top players suffering major injuries, like starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being knocked out for the season due to an ankle injury.
Roundtable: Lions' Under-the-Radar Draft Prospects
Exploring under-the-radar prospects the Detroit Lions should target in the 2023 NFL Draft.
chatsports.com
With limited cap space, ‘all signs’ reportedly point to Mike Gesicki walking in free agency
The Miami Dolphins haven’t had a losing season in the three years — that success wouldn’t be possible without a roster of impactful players. There are plenty of tough decisions as teams look to improve and after five years with Miami, it looks like tight end Mike Gesicki will be high-pointing the football and doing the gritty elsewhere in 2023.
NFL World Reacts To The Pro Bowl Injury Announcement
The Pro Bowl may have shifted to flag this year but it wasn't without injury. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe in Sunday's events after limping off the field to get x-rays. The NFL world reacted to the news on social media. "Oh ...
Denver Broncos make deal with New Orleans Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach
The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints have agreed to a trade that will allow Denver to hire Sean Payton as its new head coach, the Broncos announced Friday.
chatsports.com
Fleur-de-Links, February 6: Sean Payton trade becomes official
The Saints are reportedly hiring Alabama Crimson Tide defensive analyst Todd Granthan as an assistant coach. Sean Payton’s trade to the Denver Broncos is now official. Cameron Jordan recently said that, without Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will “probably go back to… where Tampa Bay has been.”
