ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Aaron Rodgers offers sarcastic response to Davante Adams’ Raiders recruiting pitch

Perhaps “house shopping” would be a lot more fun for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams if he had a certain MVP pal by his side. When participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers was told by a fan that Adams is “looking for a neighbor” as the Raiders wideout continues to recruit the Packers quarterback amid the latter’s uncertain future in Green Bay. Rodgers then sarcastically replied to the comment, “Tell him to buy me a house with all that money.” Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, who selected him 53rd overall...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Former Steelers' OL Leon Searcy Detailed Being A Pawn Of Drew Rosenhaus During Contract Dispute With Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part I of this comparison series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Tennessee Titans Make Historic Move

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs in the National Football League. A big reason for this would have to be because of top players suffering major injuries, like starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being knocked out for the season due to an ankle injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

With limited cap space, ‘all signs’ reportedly point to Mike Gesicki walking in free agency

The Miami Dolphins haven’t had a losing season in the three years — that success wouldn’t be possible without a roster of impactful players. There are plenty of tough decisions as teams look to improve and after five years with Miami, it looks like tight end Mike Gesicki will be high-pointing the football and doing the gritty elsewhere in 2023.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Pro Bowl Injury Announcement

The Pro Bowl may have shifted to flag this year but it wasn't without injury. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe in Sunday's events after limping off the field to get x-rays. The NFL world reacted to the news on social media. "Oh ...
FLORIDA STATE
chatsports.com

Fleur-de-Links, February 6: Sean Payton trade becomes official

The Saints are reportedly hiring Alabama Crimson Tide defensive analyst Todd Granthan as an assistant coach. Sean Payton’s trade to the Denver Broncos is now official. Cameron Jordan recently said that, without Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will “probably go back to… where Tampa Bay has been.”
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy