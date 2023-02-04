ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

101.5 WPDH

‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel

It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
WIBX 950

Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?

Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year? Let's be honest, most of us already drive faster than 70 miles per hour sometimes. I mean, who's really going 55 miles per hour? There is currently a bill in the New York State Senate to make the speed limit around the state go up to 70 mph.
NEW JERSEY STATE
qchron.com

Governor's budget looks to close Aqueduct

The 128-year-old Aqueduct Race Track appears to be heading into the home stretch, according to Gov. Hochul’s 2023-24 executive budget proposal. But state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) told the Chronicle on Thursday that even if Hochul’s plan is approved, the Big A is going to be around for a while.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Q 105.7

How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year

Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
96.1 The Eagle

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
KISS 104.1

It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
CNY News

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
TENNESSEE STATE
wnynewsnow.com

A breakdown of Gov. Hochul’s public safety budget proposals

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — In her $227 billion budget that she delivered to the legislature last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed $8.1 billion in public safety spending for the upcoming fiscal year. Public safety is an issue Gov. Hochul has continually said is her top priority. In her executive...
94.3 Lite FM

Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley

Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Public safety, lowering property taxes are top issues NY Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton plans to tackle

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly elected New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) is ready to make her campaign promises a reality in Albany. Heading into her freshman year, Scarcella-Spanton’s priorities in the State Senate include hot-button issues for constituents, such as public safety, climate change resiliency and...
BROOKLYN, NY

