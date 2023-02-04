Read full article on original website
‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel
It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State
These are the 6 earthquakes that caused the most damage in New York State.
Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?
Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year? Let's be honest, most of us already drive faster than 70 miles per hour sometimes. I mean, who's really going 55 miles per hour? There is currently a bill in the New York State Senate to make the speed limit around the state go up to 70 mph.
qchron.com
Governor's budget looks to close Aqueduct
The 128-year-old Aqueduct Race Track appears to be heading into the home stretch, according to Gov. Hochul’s 2023-24 executive budget proposal. But state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) told the Chronicle on Thursday that even if Hochul’s plan is approved, the Big A is going to be around for a while.
New Proposed Bill Would Raise Speed Limit Across New York State
I can't drive 55! Things might be getting a little faster across the state if a new proposed bill is passed. This could be good news for some, especially those who may be running a few minutes late. Could the speed limit in New York actually be raised?. According to...
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
wwnytv.com
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state’s proposed budget would have it leading the nation when it comes to a cigarette tax. “It’s just another tax for a small business that has to pay and try and keep up,” said Christy Houghtaling, general manager, Bottlecaps Beverage Center.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The boating season will be here soon and there are some boating laws in New York State to be prepared for.
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year
Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State
It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
Proposed state legislation includes higher fines for obstructed license plates
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s latest efforts to crack down on drivers using covered and obstructed license plates to avoid tolls and automated enforcement cameras could bring stiffer penalties to the thousands of scofflaws costing local agencies millions of dollars. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s...
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Department of Motor Vehicles Recovered $7.3 Million in Stolen Vehicles and Parts for New Yorkers
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles helped New Yorkers recover 231 stolen vehicles valued at more than $7.3 million in 2022. In addition, DMV recovered 81 stolen vehicle parts, worth $67,223. "Since the day I took office, the safety of New Yorkers...
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
wnynewsnow.com
A breakdown of Gov. Hochul’s public safety budget proposals
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — In her $227 billion budget that she delivered to the legislature last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed $8.1 billion in public safety spending for the upcoming fiscal year. Public safety is an issue Gov. Hochul has continually said is her top priority. In her executive...
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Public safety, lowering property taxes are top issues NY Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton plans to tackle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly elected New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) is ready to make her campaign promises a reality in Albany. Heading into her freshman year, Scarcella-Spanton’s priorities in the State Senate include hot-button issues for constituents, such as public safety, climate change resiliency and...
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
'Wash, rinse, repeat' key for motorists to avoid rust repairs due to WNY winters
According to AAA rust repairs cost drivers more than 3 billion dollars last year and with warmer temperatures on the way now is the time to wash your car
