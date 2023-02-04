ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men who were shot to death in separate shootings Saturday. Michael Tenner, 44, was killed in a double shooting in the West Riverside area that also injured a woman. Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at around 3:24 a.m. Tenner and the female victim were taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where Tenner died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

WDSU

Man shot and killed in Chalmette on Sunday, deputies report

The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Chalmette on Sunday. According to deputies, Frankie Morello, 22, is accused of shooting and killing someone in his home at the 400 block of East Solidelle Street. Deputies reported that when they arrived at the house, they...
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money

A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Shots fired in Seabrook neighborhood, man hospitalized

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seabrook neighborhood Saturday (Feb. 4th). Around noon, officers responded to shots fired in the 7600 block of Malvern Drive. Several shell casings were spotted and there were over a dozen evidence markers. At the scene, officers found a man suffering […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Male found shot inside vehicle dies at hospital, NOPD says

New Orleans police officers responding to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Clover Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Police later said the male was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the...
WDSU

NEW ORLEANS, LA

