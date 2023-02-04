Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men who were shot to death in separate shootings Saturday. Michael Tenner, 44, was killed in a double shooting in the West Riverside area that also injured a woman. Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at around 3:24 a.m. Tenner and the female victim were taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where Tenner died.
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
WDSU
Woman says stray bullets hit home; upset with NOPD response time
NEW ORLEANS — A woman in New Orleans East says she was awakened by stray bullets hitting her home on Curran Boulevard and Duke Court on Saturday. Shi Washington says it was an alarming situation Saturday morning, just after midnight, as she woke to shattered glass in her home.
NOPD searches for woman accused of snatching package from Gentilly-area home
Police have released footage of a woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a New Orleans home last week with hopes that the public can help identify her.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings, 2 minors injured
NEW ORLEANS — A violent night in New Orleans led the NOPD to investigate three separate shootings that happened within hours of each other. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, an adult man was shot multiple times in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields. No other details have been released at this time.
Report: Woman arrested for firing a shot at Popeyes worker following an argument
NEW ORLEANS — A woman has been arrested after allegedly firing a shot at a Popeyes worker following an argument. The shooting happened Thursday at the Popeyes in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue. As The Times-Picayune reports, Jean Netter, 50, was arrested Friday in connection with that...
Home surveillance cameras capture Gentilly property theft and suspect
just after 6:50 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5), a home surveillance camera captured an individual in the 2500 block of Verbena Street.
fox8live.com
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Irish Channel
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Chalmette on Sunday, deputies report
Man shot several times in Seventh Ward
A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting, NOPD says
Man caught on video allegedly stealing package from porch of Lakeview home
A man is wanted by police after surveillance video shows him reportedly stealing a package from the porch of a New Orleans home.
WDSU
New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money
A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
NOPD: Woman fires shot into New Orleans East home, strikes and hospitalizes victim
A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Michoud area.
Shots fired in Seabrook neighborhood, man hospitalized
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seabrook neighborhood Saturday (Feb. 4th). Around noon, officers responded to shots fired in the 7600 block of Malvern Drive. Several shell casings were spotted and there were over a dozen evidence markers. At the scene, officers found a man suffering […]
NOLA.com
Male found shot inside vehicle dies at hospital, NOPD says
New Orleans police officers responding to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Clover Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Police later said the male was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the...
WDSU
New Orleans double shooting kills one, sends another to the hospital
wgno.com
‘Leave your weapons at home’| 3 guns, 4 arrests at Slidell Mardi Gras parade
SLIDELL (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department confiscated several guns, two separate times, at the Krewe of Antheia parade on Sunday(Feb. 5). Three of the guns were taken off the streets by Slidell Police. “These are individuals that shouldn’t be carrying weapons much less on the parade route,” said Slidell...
NOLA.com
Chalmette man arrested after accidentally shooting, killing, acquaintance
A Chalmette man was booked Sunday on a count of negligent homicide after he shot a man with a gun he believed was not loaded, according to a news release from St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann. Frankie Morello, 22, was booked Sunday into St. Bernard Parish Prison after deputies...
fox8live.com
Chalmette man booked with negligent homicide after gunplay results in fatal shooting, sheriff says
