yonkerstimes.com
Retired Westchester County Cop Indicted for Forging Docs to “Double Dip” Salary-Pension
On Feb. 7, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Ulster County District Attorney David J. Clegg announced the indictment of former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor Anthony Sciacca, a retired Westchester County Police Officer. Sciacca allegedly stole over $163,000 from the New York State and Local Retirement System (NYSLRS) by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department (SED).
Northern Westchester Man Strangles Woman, Violates Restraining Order In Hudson Valley: Police
A man from Northern Westchester faces charges after violating a restraining order against a woman he allegedly strangled in Putnam County, authorities said. Peekskill resident Dany Villa-Carchipulla was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2 at his residence for the violations, the Putnam County Sh…
rocklanddaily.com
Village of Spring Valley Justice Announce Candidacy for Rockland County Family Court Judge
Christopher J. Exias, Village Justice in Spring Valley, announced his candidacy for Rockland County Family Court Judge yesterday at the Rockland County Courthouse. Exias has more than twenty years of experience with the New York State Courts, including seven years working in the Rockland Supreme Court. "Knowing Chris for many...
Retired Westchester County police officer indicted in pension fraud scheme
Authorities say Sciacca took unlawful pension payments and forged a required certificate, purportedly issued by the state Education Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
McLymore runs for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – He is currently a lieutenant in the Town of Wallkill Police Department and a pastor in a City of Newburgh church, but Newburgh native Robert McLymore has announced he is running in the fall election for a city councilman-at-large seat. McLymore, who credited the Newburgh school system...
Adams supporter suing city for discrimination gets nearly $100,000 raise
Several administration officials with knowledge of the hire said they believed he received the unusually high increase because of his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams.
Nassau legislature OKs pay hike for police officers
It is the first increase in salary since 2017.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Council member Pineda-Isaac Unveils New Landlord Database www.citysquared.com/#/app/Yonkers/landing.
On Jan. 25, Yonkers City Council Member Corazon Pineda-Isaac announced the launch of the city’s new landlord registry that will provide Yonkers tenants with invaluable insight on potential issues and code violations on residential buildings before signing a lease. The registry, which will include all multi-family residential dwellings in Yonkers with over five units, will be available to anyone who wants access.
Car Sale Scam: Man Who Shot Cop Found Hiding In Hudson Valley, PD
A man with a lengthy rap sheet was found hiding in the Hudson Valley hours after he allegedly shot a cop in the head. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley, Guilty Plea
One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River. A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker. General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site...
Eastchester parents demand investigation into alleged racist comments from school superintendent
Parents say during a PTA Zoom meeting last week, Superintendent Ronald Valenti said introducing Spanish to kindergarten and first grade students can be useful so the students can talk to their gardeners and gas station attendants.
$50K Powerball Tickets Sold At 2 Hudson Valley Stores, Including Westchester Shop
Two prize-winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two tickets, which were two of nine third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in New York for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, were sold in stores in both Westchester and Orange Counties, New York Lot…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh mayor to seek reelection
NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey plans to seek reelection to his second full four-year term as Newburgh’s top elected official in November. He was a city councilman initially and took over the mayor’s role when then-Mayor Judy Kennedy died. Harvey, a Democrat, served one year before running...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Goshen High School girl arrested for child endangerment
GOSHEN – A 16-year-old female Goshen High School student was arrested on Monday after a 16-year-old male student reported feeling dizzy, lightheaded, and lethargic after consuming an “edible.” The incident occurred shortly after noon. He was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center emergency room in the Town...
yonkerstimes.com
Former County Legislator Ruth Walter Announces Bid to Take Seat Back from James Nolan
Ruth Walter Launches Bid To Make County Government More Accountable to Community Needs; Vows to ‘Deliver Results for Residents who have been Under-represented.’ With Campaign Rematch, Walter Joins a Growing Chorus of Voters Unhappy with the Lack of Leadership Under Current Representative. Former County Legislator Ruth Walter has...
FDNY commissioner booed at promotion ceremony after brass shake-up rankled members
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh got jeered — while a fire official protesting her recent brass shake-up was cheered — at a promotions ceremony in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Kavanagh stood up on the dais as she was announced at the start of the event, prompting a bare smattering of applause and then some loud boos from the back of the Christian Cultural Center in Starrett City, where the routine ceremony was being held. The heckling was so noticeable that the FDNY emcee at the mike, Capt. Andrew Brown, had to embarrassingly chide the ranks, “Quiet down, gentlemen.’’ FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens...
Neighbors protest new Yonkers Chick-Fil-A location over safety worries
Fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A is coming to Yonkers - but not everyone is happy about it, and one group protested about it today.
cityandstateny.com
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
Verizon wants to expand service in Orange County with new tower. Monroe residents have concerns
The telecom giant is trying to get clearance to build it off Strauss Lane in Monroe. It would need approval from the town’s Planning Board and the Board of Zoning Appeals to move forward.
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
