FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh got jeered — while a fire official protesting her recent brass shake-up was cheered — at a promotions ceremony in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Kavanagh stood up on the dais as she was announced at the start of the event, prompting a bare smattering of applause and then some loud boos from the back of the Christian Cultural Center in Starrett City, where the routine ceremony was being held. The heckling was so noticeable that the FDNY emcee at the mike, Capt. Andrew Brown, had to embarrassingly chide the ranks, “Quiet down, gentlemen.’’ FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO