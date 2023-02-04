ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
yonkerstimes.com

Retired Westchester County Cop Indicted for Forging Docs to “Double Dip” Salary-Pension

On Feb. 7, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Ulster County District Attorney David J. Clegg announced the indictment of former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor Anthony Sciacca, a retired Westchester County Police Officer. Sciacca allegedly stole over $163,000 from the New York State and Local Retirement System (NYSLRS) by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department (SED).
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

McLymore runs for Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – He is currently a lieutenant in the Town of Wallkill Police Department and a pastor in a City of Newburgh church, but Newburgh native Robert McLymore has announced he is running in the fall election for a city councilman-at-large seat. McLymore, who credited the Newburgh school system...
NEWBURGH, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Council member Pineda-Isaac Unveils New Landlord Database www.citysquared.com/#/app/Yonkers/landing.

On Jan. 25, Yonkers City Council Member Corazon Pineda-Isaac announced the launch of the city’s new landlord registry that will provide Yonkers tenants with invaluable insight on potential issues and code violations on residential buildings before signing a lease. The registry, which will include all multi-family residential dwellings in Yonkers with over five units, will be available to anyone who wants access.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh mayor to seek reelection

NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey plans to seek reelection to his second full four-year term as Newburgh’s top elected official in November. He was a city councilman initially and took over the mayor’s role when then-Mayor Judy Kennedy died. Harvey, a Democrat, served one year before running...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Goshen High School girl arrested for child endangerment

GOSHEN – A 16-year-old female Goshen High School student was arrested on Monday after a 16-year-old male student reported feeling dizzy, lightheaded, and lethargic after consuming an “edible.” The incident occurred shortly after noon. He was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center emergency room in the Town...
GOSHEN, NY
New York Post

FDNY commissioner booed at promotion ceremony after brass shake-up rankled members

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh got jeered — while a fire official protesting her recent brass shake-up was cheered — at a promotions ceremony in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Kavanagh stood up on the dais as she was announced at the start of the event, prompting a bare smattering of applause and then some loud boos from the back of the Christian Cultural Center in Starrett City, where the routine ceremony was being held. The heckling was so noticeable that the FDNY emcee at the mike, Capt. Andrew Brown, had to embarrassingly chide the ranks, “Quiet down, gentlemen.’’ FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens...
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers

Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy