Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Profile: Who was Emma Pattinson, the Epsom College headteacher found dead?
Pupils and staff at a prestigious private school in Surrey have been rocked by the news that their headteacher had been found dead with her husband and young daughter.Emma Pattinson, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside seven-year-old Lettie at the £42,000 per year Epsom College, Epsom, early on Sunday morning.Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths but that no one else was involved.Who was Emma Pattinson?Described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” who had a “distinguished career”, Ms Pattinson was appointed head of Epsom in September last year.She had previously been headteacher at...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Missing mother fell in river, police believe
Police investigating the disappearance of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley believe she fell into a river. The 45-year-old was last seen next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on a dog walk a week ago. A major search for Ms Bulley continues, but no trace of her has...
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
thebrag.com
25-year-old triple j unearthed star killed in horror car accident
Triple j unearthed star Odetta Maxwell has died after crashing her car which rolled into nearby scrubland in Adelaide. The horror crash happened at about 11am on Tuesday, and Odetta was able to climb out of the car after it rolled, and was flown to Royal Adelaide Hospital but sadly passed away from her injuries on Wednesday, as per Daily Mail Australia.
Dad dies snorkeling with family after passenger sees him ‘floating face down,’ cops say
The 78-year-old from Wisconsin was snorkeling in the U.S. Virgin Islands, police said.
Father shook his baby to death ‘with force of car crash’ then tried to blame child’s mother
A father who shook his eight-week-old baby boy to death before trying to blame the child’s mother has been jailed for life.Oliver Mailey, 26, was given a minimum 16-year term in prison on Wednesday for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey, following his “violent and horrific” attack.Doctors who gave evidence during his ten-day trial at Preston Crown Court said he caused the baby’s death by shaking him with the “force of a car crash”.The jury was told Mailey had left Abel-Jax with broken ribs and a bleed on the brain ten days before the fatal assault by carrying out a...
Man arrested after woman, 6 children found living in wine cellar
Austrian police said Monday they arrested a 54-year-old man after he attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they found him living illegally in a private wine cellar in northeastern Austria with a woman and six young children.Police in the Austrian province of Lower Austria were still trying to determine the identity of six children, who were from 7 months to 5 years old.Neighbors in Obritz, a small town near the Czech border, alerted local authorities last week that there was a family living illegally in a local wine cellar."Residents sometimes heard children's voices in the basement," the town's...
AOL Corp
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock A man flies a kite during the 2022 Uttarayan festival. Six people, including three children, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during the annual Uttarayan festival in India, according to multiple reports. Authorities in Gujarat said 176 people were injured by cuts and falls during...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Woman left furious after neighbour painted their own side of the fence without telling her
A woman has apparently been left fuming after she discovered that her neighbour had painted their own side of the garden fence... The anonymous woman, who took to Mumsnet to air her grievances, said that this is a serial offence on the part of this particular neighbour. Not too surprisingly,...
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
