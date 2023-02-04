ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Henry disrespectfully left off NFLPA’s list of top five RBs

By Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 season was a disappointment in practically every way possible. However, as always, Derrick Henry consistently produced at a high level regardless of what was going on around him.

In fact, You could make a strong argument that 2022 was one of Henry’s most impressive seasons of his illustrious Hall-of-Fame career.

Despite not having a consistent passing threat to counter his own threat level, Henry accounted for a whopping 1,936 total yards and 13 touchdowns on the year.

It’s hard to believe any other running back in the league replicating that type of success while playing with three different quarterbacks and no real No. 1 wide receiver.

Yet, somehow the Alabama Product was left off the NFLPA’s list of the top five running backs in the league. This list was voted on by the players who either play the same position as them or those they compete against.

From No. 1 to No. 5, the list included: the Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb, the Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, and the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley.

The Titans’ running back has stated in the past that he may not always comment on the disrespect that he sees out there, but he always pays attention to the rumblings and only uses it as motivation to make him better

It’s a pretty safe bet that Henry’s peers not even having him in their top five anymore is only going to motivate him to emphatically take back the respect that should have never even left in the first place.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

