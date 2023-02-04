Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Hudson & Common Are Reportedly Dating Months After Playing On-Screen Lovers In Upcoming Thriller ‘Breathe’
Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
msn.com
Former 'The Bachelorette' star announces surprise split from spouse of more than a decade, more of the reality show's leads then versus now
Slide 1 of 38: On Jan. 19, 2023, DeAnna Pappas dropped a major bombshell that sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation: She and her husband of more than a decade -- Stephen Stagliano, who has familial ties to the long-running franchise -- are throwing in the towel. As we mourn her lost love, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the former stars of "The Bachelorette" to see how their lives (and looks!) have changed over the years. Let's start with the newly single reality star...After Brad Womack broke up with her on season 11 of "The Bachelor," DeAnna Pappas took her turn as "The Bachelorette" on the show's fourth season in 2008. The real estate agent gave her final rose to Jesse Csincsak and said yes when he proposed on the season finale.Keep reading to see her and more former "The Bachelorette" stars now...MORE: The biggest Bachelor Nation scandals.
HipHopDX.com
Common Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' Jennifer Hudson Following Romance Rumors
Common and Jennifer Hudson appear to be the newest couple on the block after an insider has confirmed they are officially an item — although they’re keeping things under wraps. On Thursday (January 26), Radar Online reported that a person close to the situation has confirmed the Dreamgirls...
tvinsider.com
‘The Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: Kaity Gets Very Early Overnight Date With Zach at Museum (VIDEO)
An overnight date, already?! Things are moving fast between Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Episode 3, airing Monday, February 6. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Zach invites Kaity to spend the night with him at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The museum is empty for the night, making Zach and Kaity’s only companions the skeletons and animal recreations throughout the exhibits.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Are Reportedly ‘Seriously in Love’ & Plan To Be ‘Fully Open’ About Romance
It’s been roughly two months since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ romance was outed after photos were published online showing the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-stars getting physical. Since then, Amy, 45, and T.J., 49, have taken their love all over the place – except the set of GMA3, as they’ve been removed from their hosting duties amid the drama. They’ve since taken their love to Atlanta and Miami and don’t expect them to hide it if and when they come back. It’s “not a fling” between them, reports Us Weekly, which notes that “they are seriously in love. And they will be fully open about their relationship now.”
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage
Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived...
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Unexpected Wedding News
Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I...
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed
We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
Portia de Rossi surprises wife Ellen DeGeneres with vow renewal ceremony
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are keeping their love strong.
Kristin Chenoweth Gives Wedding Update After Postponing with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Working on It'
"We're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]," Kristin Chenoweth explained of her wedding plans with fiancé Josh Bryant after postponing their nuptials in July Kristin Chenoweth is deep into her delayed journey to the altar. The Emmy Award winner, 54, joked that she's "still" engaged to fiancé Josh Bryant on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she shared an update on their nuptials, which were postponed in July. "We're working on it, yeah," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and...
Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited Throughout Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Detail Strip Tease Surprise & Wedding Day Mishaps. One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle. The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev ended up having to...
Austin Butler Would ‘Go Home and Cry’ While Working on 1 TV Show
The internet has been freaking out over Austin Butler’s recent Oscar nomination. His astounding performance in the 2022 biographical drama Elvis has been turning heads worldwide. Butler and his acting career have definitely come a very long way. Looking back on his experiences, the star revealed that while working on one particular TV show he would “go home and cry.”
KTVZ
This Valentines’ Day, propose at Cracker Barrel and you might just win free food for a year
Love is in the air — and it smells like Cracker Barrel. The restaurant chain has announced a romantic new venture for Valentine’s Day. Five lucky couples will have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year, according to its website. Here’s the catch: To have...
KTVZ
Kim Petras thanks trans musicians for historic Grammy win
Pop singer Kim Petras nodded to the transgender musicians who paved the way for her historic Grammy win on Sunday. Petras and Sam Smith won the Grammy for best pop or group performance for their viral hit “Unholy.” Smith ceded the stage to Petras to deliver an acceptance speech as the first trans woman to win in the category.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says 250 People Watched Her Film Selma Blair Kiss on Cruel Intentions Set
"It was like a live performance," Sarah Michelle Gellar said of her now iconic kiss scene with Selma Blair as she reflected on their 1999 teen movie Cruel Intentions Sarah Michelle Gellar had quite the audience for that iconic Cruel Intentions kiss scene. The Wolf Pack star, 45, recalled what was going on behind the camera when she kissed Selma Blair while filming the 1999 teen movie on "the first day in all of New York City of that year that was beautiful and sunny" in Central Park. "So,...
Comments / 0