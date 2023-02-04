Read full article on original website
Video: Marcel Durbau Fulfills One Rider's Dream In 'Up The Slope'
Crankworx is the competition that any extreme Mountain Bike rider dreams of. The equivalent to the Pipeline of surfing, to the X Games for urban and snow sports. The place that Marcel Durbau, in the more than 10 years that he has been dedicated to MTB, has always dreamed of. A dream that has come true.
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
Found: Altangle Hangar Turns A Door Frame Into a Bike Repair Stand!
Built by cyclists, for cyclists, Altangle Cycling was founded by Squires Smith and his brother Scott. Together after a lot of years spent "tweaking, modeling, and modifying" the door frame repair stand, the Hangar made its debut.
Best commuter bike pedals 2023 - our picks rated and reviewed
From flats to clipless SPDs, we've sorted through the best pedals for your daily commute so you don't have to
The Gear Our Editors Loved in January
January is always a reality check. It's a new year, the holidays are gone, and winter is not going away anytime soon. That's why this month's roundup of editor's gear features (mostly) practical gear picks, from an outdoor-worthy baby monitor to a pair of coveralls. It takes dedication to keep living your life outside in January, but our editors are doing just that.
How Much Does It Actually Cost to Ski?
My mom learned to ski in the early 1970s alongside her two younger brothers in upstate New York. My grandma—who was not a passionate skier—would rent gear for the whole family, drive to the mountain, and march up to the ticket window to purchase day passes. This casual approach to the sport feels like a relic today, considering the skyrocketing price of skiing.
Young Skiers Are Shaking Up the Freeride World Tour
Earlier this season, SKI guessed that rookies would continue pushing the envelope on the Freeride World Tour in 2023, citing an explosion of young talent emerging from the qualifier series. This prediction panned out during the first stop of the Freeride World Tour at Baqueira-Beret, with 21-year-old American rookie Addison Rafford securing first place in the women's category after a spotless run.
The New Surf Film ‘Savage Waters’ Is About More than Riding Waves
Yes, the new documentary Savage Waters is technically a surf film, as there is plenty of footage of world-class athletes riding waves. But the film—which is streaming now on Outside Watch—is about more than shredding gnarly swells. It follows an expedition by British husband-and-wife adventurers Matt Knight and Suzanne Hobbs to Portugal's Savage Islands, where they hope to find a mythical wave that was documented in a treasure-hunter's journal from the 19th century. The couple invite big-wave surfer Andrew Cotton and filmmaker Mikey Corker along for the voyage. After reaching and then departing the islands, disaster strikes. The film follows the emotional journey each character pursues as they attempt to return to the remote islands.
The Power of 100: Adam Morse Rides an MTB Century From His Front Door in Vermont
From Velocio: Between EWS stops and local trail advocacy, Vermont resident Adam Morse still finds time to dream up adventures in his backyard. His latest idea? Riding 100 miles from his doorstep through the rough, rocky, rooty trails of Vermont, with constant ups and downs, minimal flow, and boiled potatoes for lunch. This is Adam's Power of 100.
The best snowshoes 2023: for cold-play adventures all winter long
Tackle winter walking on all kinds of trails with the best snowshoes on your feet, or stashed in your pack for when they’re needed
The Running Shoe You Need If You’re Heading Out On Icy Trails
Weight: 9.5 ounces (M); 8.2 ounces (W) Stack Height: 26mm heel / 21mm forefoot. Boulder weather this winter has conspired to keep me, a life-long runner, from pursuing my...
The Latest Synthetic Base Layers Have Surpassed the Performance of Merino Wool
I've stopped wearing merino base layers. The change wasn't deliberate, sudden, or driven by a deep concern for the wellbeing of rare sheep. Instead, it happened naturally over time, because the latest generation of synthetic next-to-skins genuinely offers superior performance.
Why I Never Leave Home Without a Folding Aluminum Hiking Pole
Back in October, a buddy and I hiked the 23-mile Sandia Mountain traverse that goes up and over the entire length of the range outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico. For the first 15 miles I felt great. But then, about a mile into the long descent off the top, I developed a terrible pain in my right shin. I was immediately hobbled and started to worry. The remaining miles were steep and if I couldn't make it down, a rescue effort was going to either involve a lot of people carrying me or a helicopter.
How One Thru-Hiker Turned Ultralighting into a YouTube Career
If you’ve spent any time in the ultralight corner of Youtube, chances are you’ve come across a hiker who goes by the name JupiterHikes. In an online world of clickbait titles, exhaustive gear reviews, and loud personalities, James “Jupiter” Hoher is an understated presence. His videos, which range from pack shakedowns to documentary-style journeys, are quietly inspirational—heavy on positivity and sunlight-drenched vistas. Spend just a few minutes on a virtual hike with Jupiter, and you’ll likely feel the urge to leave behind your 9-to-5 grind and follow in his footsteps.
Watching ‘Daymaker’ Made Me Want a Snowmobile Burrito
Like many skiers, I was eager to watch the premier of Outside Studios and Warren Miller's Daymaker on Outside Watch. With the knowledge that the film follows talented, gutsy skiers through the heavenly terrains like the Monashee Mountains and the summery slopes of Wengen, Switzerland, I anticipated watching lots of powder flying, risky runs and talented athletes.
What Carl “the Professor” Stanfield Learned by Trying to Hike the Most Miles Ever
In early November 2022, Carl Stanfield—trudging south through fresh snow near Bend, Oregon—admitted the math no longer worked. Since New Year's Day, when Stanfield touched the striped...
Rivian Reportedly Working On Their First E-Bike
Right now, Rivian only has two vehicles in their lineup, the R1T and the R1S (not counting the Electric Delivery Van for Amazon). Now it looks like they might be adding a third, but rather than another truck or SUV, it will reportedly be an electric bike. According to Bloomberg,...
The SpaceCamperBike Wants To Be The Ultimate Camper E-Bike
Back in the day, the idea of bike packing was something that took quite a lot of thought and planning. Getting on your bike and hitting the road meant that you needed the right bike, of course, as well as the right luggage and accessories to get you through the journey. On top of that, you’d need to plan for lodging, where to stop for food, and so much more.
Used Gear: What’s a Steal and What’s Best Left on the Shelf?
There seems to be more used-gear stores than ever these days, and I want to take advantage of the lower prices and environmentally conscious approach. But some of the items I’ve seen at my local shop look a tad suspect. How do I know what’s a steal and what’s best left on the shelf? —Cheap but Cautious.
Cat Runner, Winner of ‘The Climb,’ Is Reaching New Heights
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Twenty-four-year-old Cat Runner of Louisville, Kentucky, waved warmly to a full house—and a standing ovation—at Colorado’s Boulder Theater on the night of Thursday, January 26 following the airing of the finale of HBO’s rock climbing reality show The Climb. The eight-episode series featured ten climbers vying for a $100,000 grand prize plus a one-year sponsorship from PrAna, also worth $100,000.
