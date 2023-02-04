Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Yes, the new documentary Savage Waters is technically a surf film, as there is plenty of footage of world-class athletes riding waves. But the film—which is streaming now on Outside Watch—is about more than shredding gnarly swells. It follows an expedition by British husband-and-wife adventurers Matt Knight and Suzanne Hobbs to Portugal’s Savage Islands, where they hope to find a mythical wave that was documented in a treasure-hunter’s journal from the 19th century. The couple invite big-wave surfer Andrew Cotton and filmmaker Mikey Corker along for the voyage. After reaching and then departing the islands, disaster strikes. The film follows the emotional journey each character pursues as they attempt to return to the remote islands.

5 DAYS AGO