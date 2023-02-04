Steve & Kathy Boerigter Donate $5,051 Raised By Tandem Bike Ride Across America To LACF And UWNNM

Boots N Bridles 4-H Club members with families and friends. Courtesy photo. Boot N Bridles 4-H club would like to thank the community for all your support for our bingo fundraiser. We had a wonderful turnout and everyone had so much fun. Your support for our youth was outstanding. We would like to especially thank our donors and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church that made it possible to have great prizes and a lot of fun. Thank you to the following businesses:

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 11 HOURS AGO