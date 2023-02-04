Steve & Kathy Boerigter Donate $5,051 Raised By Tandem Bike Ride Across America To LACF And UWNNM

Read full article on original website
Los Alamos Libraries Present Special Program On New Mexico’s Unique Acequia Heritage
Join Los Alamos County Libraries in person and via Zoom to discuss the New Mexico acequia culture and history. Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos County Libraries will host a special sneak-peak program on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. live on Zoom. Enrique Lamadrid and Jose Rivera, editors of the soon-to-be-published book, Water for the People: The Acequia Heritage of New Mexico in a Global Context, discuss this compilation of 25 essays by world-renowned acequia scholars.
Boots N Bridles 4-H Club Thanks Community For Support Of Fundraiser
Boots N Bridles 4-H Club members with families and friends. Courtesy photo. Boot N Bridles 4-H club would like to thank the community for all your support for our bingo fundraiser. We had a wonderful turnout and everyone had so much fun. Your support for our youth was outstanding. We would like to especially thank our donors and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church that made it possible to have great prizes and a lot of fun. Thank you to the following businesses:
Local Author And Educator Mike Katko Discusses His New Book With Rotarians
Mike Katko speaks about his latest book ‘Big Medicine Pretty Water’ at the January 24 meeting of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Photo by Linda Hull. Mike Katko, local author, educator, and businessman, spoke at the Rotary Club of Los Alamos on January 24 introducing yet another engaged audience to his new book, Big Medicine Pretty Water, historical fiction that features a Native American heroine in the Southwest during the years of Prohibition.
Los Alamos Teen Center Holds Annual Valentine Blood Drive Saturday, Feb. 11
The Los Alamos Teen Center’s Youth Mobilizers are back with their 3rd Annual Valentines themed blood drive. Please join them on Saturday, Feb, 11 from 2-6pm to give the gift of life to others. Blood supplies remain at critically low levels. The Teen Center is calling on you to help save lives. To show their gratitude, Valentine’s Day goody bags will be given to all donors. Please register at https://donors.vitalant.org Sponsor Code: LATeen.
The Layers Of Los Alamos
The Layers of Los Alamos. A recent late morning capture from Anniversary Trailhead Parking Area. Photo by Terrance Haanen. See more of his photos at http://terrance-haanen.pixels.com or on Facebook at thbehindthelens No need for an @ before the facebook link.
E-Biking Up The Hill
It’s commonly held that there isn’t any reasonable bicycle route from White Rock to LA, at least if you don’t have Pajarito Road access. This has come up in the Transportation Board so often I decided to give it a try; nothing illustrates a problem better than experience. And to see if it was practical for less-than-athletic bike riders, I decided to use my longer-range eBike.
DeVargas Center | Shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico
DeVargas Center is an enclosed shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally named De Vargas Mall, the shopping center is one of two enclosed malls in Santa Fe. The DeVargas Center was developed by Kentucky businessman Nash Hancock and formally opened its doors in 1973. However, an Albertsons and Factory 2-U already had opened a few years prior. The structure was designed by Santa Fe architect William Lumpkins.
Los Alamos Historical Announces Bus Tour To Trinity Site Mar. 31- April 1
The historic Trinity Site where the first man-made atomic blast was conducted. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos Historical Society is pleased to invite members and non-members to join its unique bus tour to the historic site of the first man-made atomic blast., Trinity Site, March 31-April 1, 2023. Located within...
Santa Fe City Councilors propose new resolution for controversial obelisk
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years after the controversial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza was torn down by protestors, there’s finally a proposal on what’s next for what’s left of it. Some Santa Fe City Councilors are proposing a new resolution to address what some say has become an eyesore in the plaza. “One of […]
MON: Edgewood police say 3 teen deaths likely from carbon monoxide, + More
Edgewood police: 3 teen deaths likely from carbon monoxide - Associated Press. Three teenagers have been found dead in a garage in the town of Edgewood and it appears to have been carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Monday. Edgewood police said the bodies were found Sunday and a propane heater...
Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
A sumptuous sojourn in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, New Mexico — In New Mexico, an existential question is less likely to be “What is the meaning of life?” than “Will it be red or green?”. Not life, but chiles — a menu staple at most of the city’s celebrated restaurants.
Pedro Reyes Explores Disarmament in DIRECT ACTION at SITE Santa Fe
Pedro Reyes has been celebrated for his large-scale, interactive sculptural projects that propose playful solutions to social problems. In his words, “Sculpture is about changing the shape of a material, and in social sculpture, the materials are the ideas and relationships of a community. The show is called DIRECT ACTION because it is a participatory process.”
The top 15 most affordable U.S. cities for people who want to live alone
There aren't many big cities where rent is cheap, even for a studio apartment. But if you're single and don't like roommates, online brokerage RentHop found the 15 U.S. cities where rent is most affordable. Out of 50 of the most populous cities, the following were ranked highest for affordability,...
Taos Winter Sports Team Competes In Slalom Ski Race At Snowbowl Mountain
Hirotaka Mertes (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School) celebrates his victory on the top of the podium competing for the Los Alamos Ski Team. Sasho McDowell (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School) earning the 3rd place finish on the podium competing for the Taos Winter Sports Team at Snowbowl Mountain on Sunday February 5, 2023. Courtesy photo.
County: COVID Community Newsletter For Feb. 3 Now Available On-Line
President Biden announces the end to the twin emergency declarations, WHO discusses the pandemic at a ‘transition point’ and CDC launches a COVID-19 free testing locator site – read about these headlines and get an update on the status of COVID-19 in Los Alamos County in this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter – click here: https://conta.cc/3Y16FMn. Courtesy LAC.
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
UNM Black Student Union cleans up bus stops for Transit Equity Day
Mayor Keller said the small homage is just an example of the city showing its support for Rosa Park's civil rights work.
Best soups crowned in New Mexico’s 2023 Souper Bowl
It was a successful event for a good cause.
