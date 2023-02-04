Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Breaking: Cowboys Name New Offensive Coordinator For 2023 Season
The Cowboys have officially named their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. It turns out Brian Schottenheimer will be in charge of the offense. Following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore. He then became the offensive ...
Look: Cowboys Getting Crushed For Saturday's Announcement
On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys announced that Brian Schottenheimer will be their offensive coordinator next season. Schottenheimer was a consultant for the Cowboys this season. He'll replace Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. When it comes to having experience, ...
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Cowboys: 3 potential first-rounders that would take offense to next level
The Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to the NFL Draft and free agency. With multiple players set to hit the open market, the Cowboys will need to be smart about how they fill holes on the roster. Dallas is undergoing some change on the offensive side of the ball....
Cowboys 3 WR Targets in Free Agency: Would Chiefs Hardman Help Dak?
Wide receiver is one of the biggest needs for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Here are a trio of possible free agent helpers for Dak Prescott.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator
After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires
Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green retired Monday after 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Cincinnati Bengals. Green, 34, played his last two seasons in Arizona.
Nick Sirianni feels love from Eagles fans
The notoriously fickle fans in Philadelphia have embraced second-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. The warm and fuzzy feelings are mutual, Sirianni said Monday at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night in Phoenix.
Super Bowl notebook: QBs proud to be in historic matchup
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are days away from being part of a momentous occasion. Mahomes and Hurts are slated to become the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in the same Super Bowl when they lead the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, into action on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Sean Payton nixes Russell Wilson’s personal coach in building
"Let Russ cook" became a popular phrase in the last few years of Russell Wilson's time in Seattle. Wilson will have to get used to cooking with new coach Sean Payton's staff in Denver. Payton is putting the kibosh on Wilson having his own personal QB coach in the building,...
Report: Patriots hiring Oregon assistant Adrian Klemm
The New England Patriots are set to reunite with Oregon's Adrian Klemm by adding him to their coaching staff, ESPN reported Monday. Klemm reportedly will join the Patriots as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He was the associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon, where he helped the Ducks to form elite pass protection. Oregon (10-3) gave up just five sacks this past season to lead the nation.
Vikings hire Brian Flores as DC
The Minnesota Vikings hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator on Monday. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after Miami fired him following a three-year stint as the team's head coach.
Nuggets to bring stars back for rematch with Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets made a strategic decision to not only bench most of their starters but not even have them board a plane for Minnesota this weekend. It ended as expected, with the Timberwolves rolling to a 30-point win on Sunday night.
Report: Patriots tight-ends coach Nick Caley leaves for Los Angeles Rams
It's reportedly the same position for Caley, just with a new team. Patriots tight-ends coach Nick Caley will join the Los Angeles Rams in the same role, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s MMQB. Caley, 40, has been with the Patriots since 2015 and is considered a “rising...
Buddies Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon ready for Pens-Avs clash
They are hometown buddies, offseason workout partners and Stanley Cup winners, and they were fellow All-Stars this past weekend. But on Tuesday night, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon will be opponents when the Avalanche visit the Penguins. The two centers and established stars will square off with their teams needing to have a strong stretch run after the All-Star break.
The expected happened as the Cowboys added their new offensive coordinator.
When the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, word quickly broke that head coach Mike McCarthy would be calling the plays moving forward. Still, the Cowboys would need to hire a new coordinator, someone to assist McCarthy in managing the offense on a daily basis.
Pelicans to test new-found success vs. Hawks
The New Orleans Pelicans have rediscovered their offense. After averaging 103.9 points during a 10-game losing streak, the Pelicans have won twice in two nights, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 131-126 on Saturday and scoring a season-high point total in a 136-104 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
