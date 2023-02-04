M.D. Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing · 40 years of experience · USA. Slightly low white blood cell counts are very common. This is especially true if the person feels well, has no history of unusual or frequent infections, and if no other explanation can be identified. There are other possibilities, of course, because there are many causes of a low white blood cells count. Most of these are found in people who are sick or who have a readily identifiable reason. The white blood cell count may be low due to: • Infection, especially viral infections such as mononucleosis or even the common cold • Toxins (such as alcohol) or medications • Bone marrow diseases, including certain types of cancer • Autoimmune diseases, such as lupus, in which the immune system attacks blood cells • An enlarged spleen, as is often the case in people with cirrhosis • Congenital (life-long) bone marrow disorders • Prior radiation therapy • A vitamin deficiency, such as a low level of folic acid For most of these, doctors can usually establish a diagnosis readily by reviewing the medical history, performing a physical examination and ordering a limited number of tests.

