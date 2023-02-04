Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Related
Woman addicted to vaping left on life support with deadly lung condition
A woman who was addicted to vaping was left on life support after her habit caused a life-threatening condition. Although plenty of studies have shown that using vapes is better than smoking cigarettes, they still contain a number of chemicals and, of course, nicotine that can impact your health in the long run.
Medical News Today
What signs may indicate kidney damage?
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
studyfinds.org
Mini-stroke symptoms require immediate emergency care — even if they go away
DALLAS — Every stroke is an emergency situation, a new report explains. Although transient ischemic attack (TIA) — or “mini-stroke” — symptoms can fly under the radar, researchers with the American Heart Association (AHA) are explaining the importance of getting rapid emergency care after these events. They add this can prevent a full-on stroke in the near future.
Healthline
Life Expectancy After Stopping Kidney Dialysis
If kidney dialysis is helping you live with chronic kidney disease or failure, stopping can mean that you’re reaching the end of your life. Kidney dialysis is performed when your kidneys are no longer able to perform their usual functions. You can stop getting dialysis whenever you and your doctors feel the time is right.
Healthline
Symptoms and Causes of Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Count)
Thrombocytopenia is a condition that occurs when you don’t have enough platelets in your blood. Symptoms include easy bruising or unexpected or prolonged bleeding. Platelets are a type of blood cell. They help your body form blood clots or plugs to slow or stop bleeding. When you don’t have...
CNET
How Your Blood Type Affects Your Heart Health
You wouldn't know it from looking at us, but inside the blood coursing through our veins are tiny variations that categorize every human into one of these blood-type groups: A-positive, A-negative, B-positive, B-negative, O-negative, O-positive, AB-positive and AB-negative. Often, these minute differences don't matter until they really matter and you're...
Medical News Today
What are the signs of liver damage?
Liver damage, or cirrhosis, may cause no symptoms in its early stages. Early signs may be nonspecific, such as nausea or fatigue. Later stages can lead to worsening symptoms such as jaundice, itchy skin, and swelling in the lower limbs. According to 2018 statistics,. adults in America have a liver...
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
Medical News Today
Bone marrow donation: Is it painful?
During a bone marrow donation procedure, people will have a general or local anesthetic, so they will not feel any pain. After the procedure, individuals may experience side effects, such as aches or pains in the lower back or hip area. These usually ease within a few days or weeks.
Utahn on dialysis inspires hope through life-long struggles
Paul Bindrup, 44, says he never had the chance to live a ‘normal’ life. From an early age, hospital stays and doctor visits were more frequent than trips to the playground for Bindrup.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Upworthy
Woman selflessly donates kidney to a stranger across the country: 'A way I could give back'
When we hear stories of selfless acts of kindness, we can’t help but be amazed and inspired. Such is the case with this woman, who nobly donated her kidney to a stranger. Carolynne Burkholder-James, a lawyer from Prince George's County, has written many deathbed wills for clients and their families. This has inspired her to give the gift of life to a person who she has never met. She underwent medical screening and then flew 700 kilometers to Vancouver General Hospital for kidney removal, and the kidney was soon sent to Winnipeg for the patient, per CBC News. She said, "It's really only a month or so out of my life to make such an impact on other people. I really felt strongly that this was some way I could give back."
msn.com
What are the causes of low white blood count?: Get the answer from Harvard Health Publishing.
M.D. Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing · 40 years of experience · USA. Slightly low white blood cell counts are very common. This is especially true if the person feels well, has no history of unusual or frequent infections, and if no other explanation can be identified. There are other possibilities, of course, because there are many causes of a low white blood cells count. Most of these are found in people who are sick or who have a readily identifiable reason. The white blood cell count may be low due to: • Infection, especially viral infections such as mononucleosis or even the common cold • Toxins (such as alcohol) or medications • Bone marrow diseases, including certain types of cancer • Autoimmune diseases, such as lupus, in which the immune system attacks blood cells • An enlarged spleen, as is often the case in people with cirrhosis • Congenital (life-long) bone marrow disorders • Prior radiation therapy • A vitamin deficiency, such as a low level of folic acid For most of these, doctors can usually establish a diagnosis readily by reviewing the medical history, performing a physical examination and ordering a limited number of tests.
Comments / 0