MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Christian Bishop scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including the go-ahead lay-in with 37 seconds to go, and No. 10 Texas rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to knock off No. 7 Kansas State 69-66. Sir’Jabari Rice also had 14 points for the Longhorns, and his two free throws with nine seconds left forced the Wildcats into needing a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Ismael Massoud got an open look from the wing but it was well short of the rim, allowing the Longhorns to hold on for their fifth Top 25 win of the season. Keyontae Johnson had 16 points for the Wildcats.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO