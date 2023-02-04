Read full article on original website
Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas 68-53
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored all 15 of his points in the second half as No. 13 Iowa State rolled past No. 8 Kansas 68-53 on Saturday. Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings. Tamin Lipsey added eight rebounds and 10 assists.
Sunday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Christian Bishop scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including the go-ahead lay-in with 37 seconds to go, and No. 10 Texas rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to knock off No. 7 Kansas State 69-66. Sir’Jabari Rice also had 14 points for the Longhorns, and his two free throws with nine seconds left forced the Wildcats into needing a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Ismael Massoud got an open look from the wing but it was well short of the rim, allowing the Longhorns to hold on for their fifth Top 25 win of the season. Keyontae Johnson had 16 points for the Wildcats.
Bishop helps No. 10 Texas rally past No. 7 K-State, 69-66
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Christian Bishop was as frustrated as anyone in a Texas jersey in the first half Saturday. He'd been held without a point by Kansas State and, not surprisingly, the No. 10 Longhorns were facing a double-digit deficit on the road. Maybe that's why he punctuated...
Debuts lead Barton track and field’s limited squad action at Washburn
Collegiate debuts highlighted a limited squad of the Barton Community College track and field program this weekend competing at the Washburn Open and Multi in Topeka. On the women's side, Oarabile Tshosa made her collegiate debut in impressive fashion, clocking a national qualifying 7.61 in Friday's 60m qualifying round before returning Saturday to run a 7.66 in the prelims and a 7.79 in the finals to place 7th of the 92-entry field.
