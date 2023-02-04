ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

No. 10 Texas faces tough road test at No. 7 Kansas State

By Gerry Hamilton
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIU4t_0kcWPJnl00
Marcus Carr (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns face another big road test today in the Little Apple against No. 7 Kansas State.

[Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]

Texas (18-4, 7-2) will be locked in and focused in Manhattan today after losing 116-103 to Kansas State (18-4, 6-3) in Austin January 3.

The Wildcats are having a tremendous first season under the direction of Jerome Tang. Kansas State is averaging 77.2 points this season, which includes 74.6% from the free throw line and 35.4% from the three-point line.

Kansas State is coming off of a 90-78 loss to No. 8 Kansas in Lawrence.

The Longhorns are 11-3 under interim head coach Rodney Terry.

[Sign up NOW for the Inside Texas newsletter for Texas Longhorns daily updates and breaking news in your inbox!]

How to watch the game

Texas and Kansas State tipoff at 3 p.m. central on ESPN2 with Mark Neely (play by play) and Chris Spatola (analyst) calling the action.

The game will be played at Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) – Manhattan, Kansas

The Wildcats lead the series 24-21. Kansas State won the last meeting 116-103 January 3, 2023 in Austin.

Big 12 conference race

No. 10 Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2)

Longhorns games this week: Beat Baylor 76-71, at Kansas State

No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones (15-6, 6-3)

Cyclones games this week: Lost 80-77 in overtime at Texas Tech, Kansas

No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3)

Horned Frogs games this week: Beat West Virginia 76-72, at Oklahoma State

No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3)

Jayhawks games this week: Beat Kansas State 90-78, at Iowa State

No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3)

Wildcats games this week: Lost at Kansas 90-78, Texas

No. 11 Baylor Bears (16-6, 5-4)

Bears games this week: Lost at Texas 76-71, Texas Tech

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-9, 4-5)

Cowboys games this week: Won at Oklahoma 71-61, TCU

Oklahoma Sooners (12-10, 2-7)

Sooners games this week: Lost to Oklahoma State 71-61, at West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7)

Mountaineers games this week: Lost at TCU 76-72, Oklahoma

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8)

Red Raiders games this week: Beat Iowa State 80-77 in overtime, at Baylor

The Rodney Terry File

Rodney Terry enters Tuesday with a career record of 174-159. He has been a head coach at the Division I level for ten year prior to joining Chris Beard’s staff in Austin.

Terry built the Fresno State program up in his time in California. The Bulldogs won 20 or more games in four of Terry’s last five seasons. That included three times in post season play. Terry has a 0-1 record in the NCAA Tournament.

The Jerome Tang File

Jerome Tang is in his first season as the head coach of the Wildcats. It is also his first season as a head coach at the Division I level. He has a 18-4 record as a head coach.

Tang was an assistant at Baylor for 20 seasons under Scott Drew. His recruiting and coaching was key in the Bears building the program into a National Champion.

Kansas State Wildcats starters

G Markquis Nowell, 5-8, senior (17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 2.3 steals)

G Cam Carter, 6-3, sophomore (6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds)

F Nae’Quan Tomlin, 6-10, junior (10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds)

PF Keyontae Johnson, 6-6, senior (18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists)

PF David N’Guessan, 6-9 junior (7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists)

Key reserves

Key reserves for the Wildcats are 6-2 senior guard Dasi Sills (8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists) , 6-9 junior power forward Ismael Massoud (5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds) , 6-10 senior center Abayomi Iyiola (4.1 points, 3.3 rebounds) and 6-4 senior guard Tykei Greene (3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds )

Texas starters

PG Tyrese Hunter, 6-1, sophomore (10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists)

CG Marcus Carr, 6-2, super senior (16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals)

F Timmy Allen, 6-6, super senior (10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists)

F Dillon Mitchell, 6-8, freshman (6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals)

PF Dylan Disu, 6-9, senior (7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks)

The reserves

SG Sir’Jabari Rice, 6-4, super senior (11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists)

PF Christian Bishop, 6-7, super senior (6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals)

CG Arterio Morris, 6-3, freshman (5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists)

F Brock Cunningham, 6-6, senior (4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists)

PF Alex Anamekwe, 6-5.5, freshman (2.0 points, 0.8 rebounds)

SG Gavin Perryman, 6-1, redshirt freshman (Logged 36 minutes through 22 games)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Night Roundtable: (Late) National Signing Day

We can *almost* officially put a bow on the 2023 recruiting class with National Signing Day delayed until further. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns appear to be close to finishing with a consensus top-five class but are waiting on the decision from four-star safety Warren Roberson. If Texas flips the TCU commit, which is expected, what letter grade would you give this year’s class?
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Dang! Tree Falls on Pink Croc-Wearing Fella’s Truck in Austin, Texas

"I don't have tree insurance, what am I gonna do?" Somebody, please remix this man's words with some auto-tune and make it a song. I'm definitely not making fun of this poor soul's misfortune. It would suck so bad to walk outside and see this. The only upside, and it's a big one, is that he wasn't in it at the time the tree fell. I feel for ya, brutha.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to change course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

2 dead after North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Two men are dead after a shooting in North Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station located at 9318 N. Interstate 35 southbound service road, near Rundberg Lane. At the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

SWAT team responds to North Austin business

The Austin Police Department's SWAT team responded to a North Austin business Sunday night after an armed suspect barricaded themselves inside. Police say they responded to a 911 call around midnight that stated a man showed a gun during a disturbance with the 911 caller in the 9600 block of I-35 near Rundberg Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
102K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy