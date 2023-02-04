No. 10 Texas faces tough road test at No. 7 Kansas State

Marcus Carr (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns face another big road test today in the Little Apple against No. 7 Kansas State.

Texas (18-4, 7-2) will be locked in and focused in Manhattan today after losing 116-103 to Kansas State (18-4, 6-3) in Austin January 3.

The Wildcats are having a tremendous first season under the direction of Jerome Tang. Kansas State is averaging 77.2 points this season, which includes 74.6% from the free throw line and 35.4% from the three-point line.

Kansas State is coming off of a 90-78 loss to No. 8 Kansas in Lawrence.

The Longhorns are 11-3 under interim head coach Rodney Terry.

How to watch the game

Texas and Kansas State tipoff at 3 p.m. central on ESPN2 with Mark Neely (play by play) and Chris Spatola (analyst) calling the action.

The game will be played at Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) – Manhattan, Kansas

The Wildcats lead the series 24-21. Kansas State won the last meeting 116-103 January 3, 2023 in Austin.

Big 12 conference race

No. 10 Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2)

Longhorns games this week: Beat Baylor 76-71, at Kansas State

No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones (15-6, 6-3)

Cyclones games this week: Lost 80-77 in overtime at Texas Tech, Kansas

No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3)

Horned Frogs games this week: Beat West Virginia 76-72, at Oklahoma State

No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3)

Jayhawks games this week: Beat Kansas State 90-78, at Iowa State

No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3)

Wildcats games this week: Lost at Kansas 90-78, Texas

No. 11 Baylor Bears (16-6, 5-4)

Bears games this week: Lost at Texas 76-71, Texas Tech

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-9, 4-5)

Cowboys games this week: Won at Oklahoma 71-61, TCU

Oklahoma Sooners (12-10, 2-7)

Sooners games this week: Lost to Oklahoma State 71-61, at West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7)

Mountaineers games this week: Lost at TCU 76-72, Oklahoma

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8)

Red Raiders games this week: Beat Iowa State 80-77 in overtime, at Baylor

The Rodney Terry File

Rodney Terry enters Tuesday with a career record of 174-159. He has been a head coach at the Division I level for ten year prior to joining Chris Beard’s staff in Austin.

Terry built the Fresno State program up in his time in California. The Bulldogs won 20 or more games in four of Terry’s last five seasons. That included three times in post season play. Terry has a 0-1 record in the NCAA Tournament.

The Jerome Tang File

Jerome Tang is in his first season as the head coach of the Wildcats. It is also his first season as a head coach at the Division I level. He has a 18-4 record as a head coach.

Tang was an assistant at Baylor for 20 seasons under Scott Drew. His recruiting and coaching was key in the Bears building the program into a National Champion.

Kansas State Wildcats starters

G Markquis Nowell, 5-8, senior (17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 2.3 steals)

G Cam Carter, 6-3, sophomore (6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds)

F Nae’Quan Tomlin, 6-10, junior (10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds)

PF Keyontae Johnson, 6-6, senior (18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists)

PF David N’Guessan, 6-9 junior (7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists)

Key reserves

Key reserves for the Wildcats are 6-2 senior guard Dasi Sills (8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists) , 6-9 junior power forward Ismael Massoud (5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds) , 6-10 senior center Abayomi Iyiola (4.1 points, 3.3 rebounds) and 6-4 senior guard Tykei Greene (3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds )

Texas starters

PG Tyrese Hunter, 6-1, sophomore (10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists)

CG Marcus Carr, 6-2, super senior (16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals)

F Timmy Allen, 6-6, super senior (10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists)

F Dillon Mitchell, 6-8, freshman (6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals)

PF Dylan Disu, 6-9, senior (7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks)

The reserves

SG Sir’Jabari Rice, 6-4, super senior (11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists)

PF Christian Bishop, 6-7, super senior (6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals)

CG Arterio Morris, 6-3, freshman (5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists)

F Brock Cunningham, 6-6, senior (4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists)

PF Alex Anamekwe, 6-5.5, freshman (2.0 points, 0.8 rebounds)

SG Gavin Perryman, 6-1, redshirt freshman (Logged 36 minutes through 22 games)