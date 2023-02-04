Chris Holtmann critical of Ohio State's effort

Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann crouches down near the scorer's table during a game on Nov. 21, 2022. (Mitchell Layton / Getty Images)

Chris Holtmann was dejected following his ejection from Ohio State‘s 65-60 loss to Wisconsin Thursday night. Everything seemed to go wrong for the Buckeyes who trailed by double digits at halftime, turned the ball over 16 times and then, of course, seeing Holtmann thrown from the game after his second technical foul late in the first half.

Ohio State would mount a late comeback in the second half, but the 16-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome. They outscored the Badgers 33-22 in the final 20 minutes and would out-play Wisconsin nearly every statistic category.

Still, Holtmann condemned his team’s effort during Thursday’s loss and challenged them to stay alert and aggressive for a full 40-minute game.

“I think we play harder when we’re down and I think our effort isn’t what it needs to be. It certainly wasn’t what it needed to be to start [against Wisconsin], but that’s ultimately my responsibility,” Holtmann said.

Ohio State actually played better with Holtmann in the locker room. The Buckeyes trailed 37-27 in the first half when it occurred and went on to dominate the second half despite the loss.

Holtmann’s ejection occurred when OSU forward Justice Sueing was called for a charge, and Holtmann was irate on the sideline badgering the refs. This was only the second time in his career he has been ejected from any game (2021 vs. Michigan State), and Holtmann aired his grievances from his point of view after the game.

“This was, I believe, an official who I couldn’t communicate with the entire game. Unfortunately, the first technical was warranted. I deserved the first technical,” Holtmann said. “I don’t believe the second one was, but officials are going to do what they want to do. And I’ve gotta be more composed in that situation. I wasn’t composed. That’s on me.”

The Buckeyes will be back in action Sunday afternoon on the road at Michigan. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET live on CBS.