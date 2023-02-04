Arkansas vs. South Carolina: How to watch, odds, picks, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Brett Carlsen | Getty Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to stay hot this weekend, taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on SEC Network, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Tip-off: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Channel: SEC Network

Vegas odds

Arkansas is a 12-point favorite over South Carolina on Saturday, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 137 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Arkansas

Win probability (for Arkansas): 93.9%

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Arkansas 75, South Carolina 61

Win probability (for Arkansas): 90%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Arkansas comes away with a victory over South Carolina.

Arkansas Razorbacks’ Makhel Michell details recovery from recent injury

Arkansas is better when Makhel Mitchell is on the court, so the Razorbacks must feel relieved as it pertains to his recent injury.

Mitchell had been dealing with a foot injury over recent weeks, and missed a little bit of time. However, his recovery went smooth, and he was back in the lineup scoring for Eric Musselman’s team in their win over Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Afterwards, Mitchell discussed his recover in great length, and explained how he was able to miss minimal time.

“It was tough the first two days,” started Mitchell. “I was hurting really bad. Bad sprain. Sat out. But I was still doing stuff on the side, just in case I did come back anytime soon. Stay in shape and stuff like that. Been working. Getting up. Treatment early, training and stuff. Trying to get back on the court.

“Most of the time I was just pushing through it, because I know I’m tough. I can fight through things like that. That’s what I tonight.”

Alas, Makhel Mitchell is part of Arkansas’ engine, and helps the Razorbacks look much better when he’s on the court. As they hit the home stretch, Eric Musselman must be elated to have him healthy.