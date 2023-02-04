Auburn vs. Tennessee: How to watch, odds, picks, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

No. 25 Auburn (17-5, 7-2) and No. 2 Tennessee (18-4, 7-2) square off in a ranked SEC matchup Saturday. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Auburn vs. Tennessee

Tip-off: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville (Tenn.)

Channel: ESPN

Vegas Odds

Tennessee is a 9.5 point favorite over Auburn Saturday, according to the odds at VegasInsider. The total is set at 133.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Tennessee

Win probability Tennessee: 89.4%

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. Despite it being a conference game, Tennessee is a huge favorite.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Tennessee wins 71-61

Win probability Tennessee: 81%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. This prediction is close to ESPN. KenPom is high on the spread, so place your bets on the Volunteers.

More on Auburn vs. Tennessee

Tennessee was upset by Florida prior to this game. The No. 2 team in the country is expected to fall down the Top 25 rankings a little bit.

“Well, I hope so,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said when asked if the team can bounce back. “We look at what we do after every game. I don’t think anybody is happy with the way we played at Florida. This league is good. It is hard to win. It is hard to win in any league. The fact is we didn’t play our best basketball. We got beat and we are going to have to play the next game, (which) always looms big. Whether you win or lose, the next one is a big one. You guys know that. We are going to have to play better. We are going to have to take care of some of the mental breakdowns we had in the game to be able to win any more games the rest of the year.

“You look at the rest of our schedule, it is only going to get tougher and tougher starting with Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Bruce (Pearl) has done what he has always does, a terrific job with this team. He is going to get the most out of them every year. As hard as the play. Knows what they are going to look for and the different matchups he is going to try and seek out. We are going to have to be on edge and know that we have to play better.”

Auburn got back to its winning ways with a dominant performance over Georgia Wednesday. The Tigers are 4-2 in their last six games.