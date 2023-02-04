ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Makhel Michell details recovery from recent injury

By Steve Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44On6C_0kcWOpmq00
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Arkansas is better when Makhel Mitchell is on the court, so the Razorbacks must feel relieved as it pertains to his recent injury.

Mitchell had been dealing with a foot injury over recent weeks, and missed a little bit of time. However, his recovery went smoothly, and he was back in the lineup scoring for Eric Musselman’s team in their win over Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Afterwards, Mitchell discussed his recovery in great length, and explained how he was able to miss minimal time.

“It was tough the first two days,” started Mitchell. “I was hurting really bad. Bad sprain. Sat out. But I was still doing stuff on the side, just in case I did come back anytime soon. Stay in shape and stuff like that. Been working. Getting up. Treatment early, training and stuff. Trying to get back on the court.

“Most of the time I was just pushing through it, because I know I’m tough. I can fight through things like that. That’s what I tonight.”

Alas, Makhel Mitchell is part of Arkansas’ engine, and helps the Razorbacks look much better when he’s on the court. As they hit the home stretch, Eric Musselman must be elated to have him healthy.

Eric Musselman shares coaching advice he got from wife on Mitchell twins’ birthday

When Arkansas faced Texas A&M on Tuesday, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell started for the Razorbacks. The twins, who transferred from Rhode Island before the season, combined for 10 blocks and 18 rebounds to lead Arkansas to the 81-70 victory.

As it turns out, Eric Musselman had some help with that decision. His wife, Danielle, gave him some advice as he was walking out the door.

“I mean, as I left tonight to head to the arena, the one thing my wife said was, ‘Make sure to start the Mitchell twins because it’s their birthday,’” Musselman told reporters. “I said, ‘Yeah, OK. Thanks, Danielle.’”

That decision worked out well considering the numbers the twins put up. Musselman said the coaching staff is trying some different things on defense, specifically with Makhel Mitchell, and the success on that side of the court will be critical as Arkansas enters the stretch run.

“Both of them were good,” Musselman said. “That’s a lot of blocked shots. We’re doing some unique things with Makhel defensively on where we place him the last two games. We’ve been trapping a lot more at half court than we have all season long.

“We’re adding some defensive stuff, much like we have the last couple years. We have to continue to do that. We have to continue to try to figure out new and different things that maybe the opponent hasn’t seen us do much.”

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

HawgSports Live: Arkansas Sports Cluster Up Next

We are just over a month away from Arkansas Spring football, March Madness and baseball all overlapping (not to mention the end of the dead period in recruiting). We'll discuss what's next with Razorback sports and more on today's show with host and HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Two Razorbacks among best in nation per PFF

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has high regards for two returning Razorbacks. PFF’s Max Chadwick has rated running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders the No. 3 returning player at his position in college football this fall. In addition, Chadwick rates Beaux Limmer the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in college football as well.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 2-5-23

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s time to get into another episode of the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. This week the team gets into JacQwan McRoy, Walker White, and the nine remaining scholarships Arkansas has. For the full interview head to the video above.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine

If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium

ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Residential building permits in 4 largest cities dropped 10.3% last year; Centerton up 32%

After rebounding in 2021, residential building permits in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities took a step back in 2022. According to data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, there were 1,582 residential permits issued last year in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 10.3% from 2021 (1,764).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Most-Photographed Crag In The Country Is Right Here In Arkansas

Hawksbill Crag is the most photographed bluff in Arkansas and could arguably be one of the most photographed in the country. This unique rock formation was also named the most beautiful as well as the most romantic place in the state. Located in the Ozark National Forest near Kingston, this picture-perfect natural wonder is a sight to behold. Grab your camera and let’s explore this gorgeous crag in Arkansas and marvel at its stunning vistas.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now

The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
TAHLEQUAH, OK
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
102K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy