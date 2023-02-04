Makhel Michell details recovery from recent injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Arkansas is better when Makhel Mitchell is on the court, so the Razorbacks must feel relieved as it pertains to his recent injury.

Mitchell had been dealing with a foot injury over recent weeks, and missed a little bit of time. However, his recovery went smoothly, and he was back in the lineup scoring for Eric Musselman’s team in their win over Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Afterwards, Mitchell discussed his recovery in great length, and explained how he was able to miss minimal time.

“It was tough the first two days,” started Mitchell. “I was hurting really bad. Bad sprain. Sat out. But I was still doing stuff on the side, just in case I did come back anytime soon. Stay in shape and stuff like that. Been working. Getting up. Treatment early, training and stuff. Trying to get back on the court.

“Most of the time I was just pushing through it, because I know I’m tough. I can fight through things like that. That’s what I tonight.”

Alas, Makhel Mitchell is part of Arkansas’ engine, and helps the Razorbacks look much better when he’s on the court. As they hit the home stretch, Eric Musselman must be elated to have him healthy.

Eric Musselman shares coaching advice he got from wife on Mitchell twins’ birthday

When Arkansas faced Texas A&M on Tuesday, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell started for the Razorbacks. The twins, who transferred from Rhode Island before the season, combined for 10 blocks and 18 rebounds to lead Arkansas to the 81-70 victory.

As it turns out, Eric Musselman had some help with that decision. His wife, Danielle, gave him some advice as he was walking out the door.

“I mean, as I left tonight to head to the arena, the one thing my wife said was, ‘Make sure to start the Mitchell twins because it’s their birthday,’” Musselman told reporters. “I said, ‘Yeah, OK. Thanks, Danielle.’”

That decision worked out well considering the numbers the twins put up. Musselman said the coaching staff is trying some different things on defense, specifically with Makhel Mitchell, and the success on that side of the court will be critical as Arkansas enters the stretch run.

“Both of them were good,” Musselman said. “That’s a lot of blocked shots. We’re doing some unique things with Makhel defensively on where we place him the last two games. We’ve been trapping a lot more at half court than we have all season long.

“We’re adding some defensive stuff, much like we have the last couple years. We have to continue to do that. We have to continue to try to figure out new and different things that maybe the opponent hasn’t seen us do much.”

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.