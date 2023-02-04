Mishawaka, Ind. — The Bethel University Women’s Basketball squad (6-18) was defeated by #7 Indiana Wesleyan (22-3) 55-39 in Gates Gymnasium Saturday afternoon. The Pilots struggled early as they only got one jump shot from Kallie Mcelroy, while Indiana Wesleyan took control with a 15-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

