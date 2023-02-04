Penn State wrestling: 3 takeaways from Lions' 29-9 win over Ohio State

Penn State wrestler Max Dean. (Althouse/BWI)

Penn State wrestling won its 40th straight dual meet on Friday night as the top-ranked Nittany Lions took out Ohio State 29-9 in front of a sold-out crowd in Columbus.

“It was kind of a Rec Hall intimate atmosphere, they’re really loud and they went with a blackout; I think red would have been a little more intimidating,” Beau Bartlett told the Penn State Sports Network.

Head coach Cael Sanderson’s side was anything but intimidated. It won eight of 10 matches and lost the first but won the final six in front of 4,585 mostly Buckeye faithful fans.

Here are our top takeaways from the Lions’ latest win.

Steen returns to action

Since it was a topic of conversation last week, we must note that Gary Steen returned to action at 125 pounds after Marco Vespa wrestled in his place against Iowa. That was due to an injury, head coach Cael Sanderson said. Steen was said to be healthy last Tuesday and took the mat against the Buckeyes but lost by fall to No. 10 Malik Heinselman in just 1:56. The young Nittany Lion wrestles with effort, but wins have been hard to come by. We’ll see what the Lions decide to do on Sunday against Indiana. But, unless he reinjured himself, all signs point to rolling with Steen again.

Penn State earns big wins in the middle

Entering the match, the only reasonable path to victory for the Buckeyes would have saw them win two of three or all three matches in the middle weights. Instead, Penn State took a pair.

Shayne Van Ness fought hard at 149 pounds but lost to No. 3 Sammy Sasso by decision, 6-3. That gave Ohio State a 9-6 lead in the team race. However, Penn State would not lose from there. The comeback started with a 14-2 major decision for freshman Levi Haines over Paddy Gallagher at 157 pounds. Then, at 165, one of the closest bouts of the night on paper equaled a 4-1 win for No. 8 Alex Facundo over No. 12 Buckeye Carson Kharchla.

“The freshmen are really inspiring,” Bartlett told the Penn State Sports Network. “They have so many strengths and things you might consider objectively as a weakness, they’re working on it and they’re making it not a weakness anymore.”

Those two victories handed Penn State a 13-9 lead it would not surrender.

Lions rolled late

Penn State scored bonus points in two of the last four matches to secure a large margin of victory. No. 4 Max Dean pinned No. 17 Gavin Hoffman in the second period at 197 pounds before No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet beat No. 18 Tate Orndorff by major decision, 9-0, in the heavyweight finale. Before that, No. 1 Aaron Brooks gained a hard-earned 3-2 decision victory at 184 pounds over No. 5 Kaleb Romero, and No. 1 Carter Starroci topped No. 7 Ethan Smith 11-5 and had over a minute in riding time.

Before the match, Ohio State coach Tom Ryan had this to say:

“You would say that on paper that we don’t match up great with them,” Buckeyes coach Tom Ryan said this week. “All my studs are aligned with national champions. There are not too many teams that can beat our best guys. And they’re one of them. Penn State is one of them. So we have to be ready to roll on Friday night.”

Penn State is indeed one of them. And, the Lions showed why Friday night. Next, they face Indiana Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in Bloomington.