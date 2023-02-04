ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Texas A&M's 2024 class ranks after January

By Marshall Levenson
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vfxmm_0kcWOQun00
Photo courtesy of Debron Gatling Twitter.

Texas A&M had an eventful opening month of 2023. While there were no commitments, there were still several key moments that have effected recruiting and this class. The biggest being the hire of Bobby Petrino at offensive coordinator. He has come in ready and has gotten to work fast, extending offers and building relationships.

Petrino has also been very involved in visits, specifically with quarterback and wide receiver targets in the class of 2024.

Texas A&M’s class of 2024 currently has a score of 90.09, good for No. 20. The Aggies sat at No. 15 sometime last month, but have dropped five spots due to other programs jumping them.

The Aggies have started off with some good momentum in the class of 2024 and are in good positions with a number of top recruits around the country. Unlike the 2023 class for the Aggies, the 2024 group has a chance to start out fast and strong.

As the Aggies move forward in 2023, everyone involved with Texas A&M knows it will be a very important year. Following coaching staff changes, transfer portal additions, and more, the Aggies are in win now mode, both on the recruiting trail and on the field.

A trio makes the 2024 group right now

The class currently consists of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton four-star wide receiver Debron Gatling, Longview (Tex.) Pine Tree four-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans and Katy (Tex.) Tompkins four-star offensive lineman Ashton Funk. Evans has already been vocal in the recruitments of other 2024 prospects.

I expect Debron Gatling to very much be a vocal recruiter for this class. It would not surprise me to see him fill the role of a Bobby Taylor type of recruiting weapon for Jimbo Fisher and his staff.

As of right now, there are a total of 15 prospects in the class of 2024 who are favored in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine to land with Texas A&M. A good portion of them were on campus in January for junior day visits and are also planning return visits in the spring.

If the Aggies can take advantage of some momentum gained and relationships built in the past month or so, I think there is a good chance Texas A&M is back in the top-10 recruiting rankings by the summer rolls around.

While I do not expect a repeat of the 2022 class, I do find it likely the Aggies will be in contention for a top-5 class in the 2024 cycle.

2024 SEC Recruiting Rankings

  1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. South Carolina

5. LSU

7. Auburn

8. Arkansas

9. Texas A&M

10. Ole Miss

11. Kentucky

Due to the lack of commitments by Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Missouri, they are not in the conference rankings.

On3.com

