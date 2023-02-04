ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decision day for Gators defensive back target Ju'Juan Johnson

By Corey Bender
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JOPW_0kcWOFS200
Ju'Juan Johnson (Sam Spiegelman, On3)

Everything you need to know about four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson and where the Gators stand ahead of today's decision.

guidetogreatergainesville.com

Gators Used the Transfer Portal to get the Perfect Fit at Running Back

The Florida Gators found themselves in a bit of a quandary when the early signing period passed and they only had one running back in their recruiting class. With just two backs returning from last season, three just wasn’t going to be enough. They needed to make an unexpected move in the transfer portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Steve Spurrier to receive street dedication

The legacy of Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier has been honored in many ways, including a Top-100 restaurant and three football fields in his name, and now the Florida legend will be honored with his own street. Steve Spurrier Way will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Golden, Castleton discuss defeat at Kentucky

Here is what Florida head coach Todd Golden and senior center Colin Castleton had to say following Florida's 72-67 defeat against Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night. Florida dropped to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in SEC play but remains on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament with eight regular-season games remaining on its schedule.
LEXINGTON, KY
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers

When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners

Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan

Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic

The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
GAINESVILLE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper

The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death

Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Early morning Fire affects local sports manufacturer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An early Monday morning fire at a sports equipment manufacturer caused extensive damage. A spokesman for Bear Archery said faulty equipment may be the cause of the fire. About two dozen Gainesville Firefighters were called out to Bear Archery about Monday 1am.The fire was contained to a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
GAINESVILLE, FL
