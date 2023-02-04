Decision day for Gators defensive back target Ju'Juan Johnson
Everything you need to know about four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson and where the Gators stand ahead of today's decision.
Everything you need to know about four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson and where the Gators stand ahead of today's decision.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0