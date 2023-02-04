Insider South Carolina baseball scrimmage notes: Feb. 3

Related
South Carolina Quarterback Commit Transferring High Schools
South Carolina 2024 Quarterback Commit Dante Reno is officially transferring high schools ahead of his senior season.
Tyler Doyle missing: Search for South Carolina duck hunter who washed overboard enters 11th day
The frantic search for missing South Carolina duck hunter Tyler Doyle, last seen slipping from his swamped jon boat on Jan. 26, has crossed state lines.
SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School
South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
Here are the most popular foods for the big game by state
In North Carolina, chips and salsa were ranked the most popular. In South Carolina, chili dogs were the champs.
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office
Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
Three early takeaways on Georgia football’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class
Robinson became Georgia’s 10th public commitment in the class. By comparison, Georgia had just six commitments from the members of the 2023 signing class this time last year. With the 2023 signing class mostly put to rest — 5-star tight end Duce Robinson is the only outstanding target still...
Rather than relying on tradition, Democrats decided to move South Carolina up to the beginning of the 2024 presidential campaign season in order to promote diversity and moderation.
Caucusgoers stand beneath the sign for the South Carolina delegation at the Democratic National Convention. Bill Clark /CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images. The Democratic National Committee approved a proposal on Feb. 4, 2023, that puts South Carolina first on the party’s presidential nominating calendar, upending 50 years of tradition. For the first time, voters of color, moderates, hourly workers – and Southerners – will have the first say in choosing the party’s nominee.
Two South Carolina Hotels Named A Top City Hotel By Travel + Leisure
I’ve been lucky enough to stay at some pretty nice hotels in my lifetime including two of the top hotels in North Carolina The Grove Park Inn and The Inn on Biltmore Estate. I’ve also stayed in plenty of Days Inn, Holiday Inns, and the like. And hey, sometimes those are exactly what you need! So I was interested to come across this list by Travel + Leisure of the Top City Hotels. A quick skim through the list revealed two things. One- I’ve never stayed at any of these hotels and some are chains I hadn’t even heard of. But the other interesting tidbit was that there were two South Carolina hotels named a Top City Hotel.
Coyote Breeding Season in South Carolina has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyote breeding season runs from January to March in South Carolina. During this time, males may be more aggressive and emboldened as his typical workload is doubled — not only is he on the prowl for food — he’s looking for love.
South Carolina resident among 3 stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three U.S. tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop filming in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors. The confrontation began when one of the tourists, who lives in South Carolina, began filming a […]
Pictures: 'Chinese Spy Balloon' spotted over South Carolina, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The "Chinese spy balloon" was spotted above the Upstate and Western North Carolina Saturday morning. (Video above taken by Jeffery Toney in Chesnee on Saturday morning) (Video below taken by Mark Tretyak over the Upstate on Saturday morning) Viewers sent WYFF News 4 pictures and videos...
This Is The Strangest Food In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings
The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
Discover Why the South Carolina Lowcountry is Naturally Amazing
In the South Carolina Lowcountry, certain things are just in our nature: A rich history, a warm welcome, and a love of good food, good people, and the great outdoors. It’s a land steeped in American history, traditions and Gullah culture. A place full of tidal marshes, meandering streams, sandy beaches, saltwater, and sea breezes, peppered with secret fishing spots and dolphin sightings. The days begin and end with the sunrise over the ocean and sunset over the river. The communities in Lowcountry move in pure harmony with wildlife, and the lifestyle moves at its own serene pace.
