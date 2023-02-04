ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Sign Sean Newcomb To Minor League Deal

The Giants announced their invitees to Major League Spring Training on Monday, revealing within that they’ve inked left-hander Sean Newcomb to a minor league pact. It’ll be the third organization in the past calendar year for Newcomb, a former top prospect who was the centerpiece of the Braves’ return for Andrelton Simmons back in Nov. 2015. Newcomb spent the 2016-22 seasons in the Braves organization, getting several looks at the MLB level but never replicating the promise he showed early in his career, when he logged a 3.87 ERA through his first 332 1/3 big league innings (2017-19). Command was an issue even then, and the Braves moved Newcomb to the bullpen in 2019, but it was nonetheless a promising start to Newcomb’s time in the Majors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal

The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals Sign Chad Kuhl To Minor League Deal

The Nationals announced that right-hander Chad Kuhl has been signed to a minor league deal, and invited to Washington’s big league Spring Training camp. Kuhl had a 5.72 ERA and well below-average strikeout (17.8%) and walk (9.4%) rates over 137 innings with the Rockies last season, and he also missed most of August due to a hip strain. The righty was again placed on the injured list right at the very end of the season with a triceps strain, and it isn’t known how that injury might’ve impacted Kuhl’s shaky performance in September, or how it affected his free agent market.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees Sign Ian Hamilton To Minor League Deal

The Yankees have signed right-hander Ian Hamilton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Hamilton will presumably be invited to participate in major league Spring Training. Hamilton, 28 in June, has 15 scattered major league appearances, with 10 of those coming in 2018, four in...
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Sign Locke St. John To Minor League Deal

The Twins have signed left-hander Locke St. John to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He’ll presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. St. John, 30, has eight major league games on his track record thus far, with seven of those coming...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Robles signs one-year deal with Nats, avoiding arbitration

Washington’s center fielder is returning for another season at Nationals Park. Victor Robles and the team have avoided arbitration and agreed on a one-year contract for the upcoming 2023 campaign with a club option for the following year, the Nationals announced on Monday. Robles, 25, will embark on his seventh year with the franchise.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Sign Juan Minaya To Minor League Deal

The Pirates have added veteran right-hander Juan Minaya on a minor league deal, per John Dreker of Pirates Prospects. Minaya, 32, appeared in six games for the Twins last season, tossing 9 2/3 innings of 5.59 ERA ball. Just a year prior he had been an effective member of the Twins’ bullpen, working to a 2.48 ERA over 40 innings. That 2021 season did include a sky-high 85.3% strand rate, so sustaining a mid-two ERA was never likely and it’s particularly telling that the Twins non-tendered him at the end of the season, and it wasn’t until March that he re-signed with them on a minor league deal for the 2022 season. That was just a small sample of work in Minnesota last year, and his peripherals didn’t deviate much between 2021-22 as he maintained an above-average strikeout rate and a below-average walk rate, although his fastball did see a slight drop in velocity last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Brian Flores Not a Finalist for Cardinals Head Coaching Job

The Arizona Cardinals appear to have narrowed their head coaching search down to two finalists, and Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores is not one of them. Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are both set to have their second interviews with the Cardinals over Zoom this week. Anarumo’s is scheduled for Friday, while Kafka’s date and time will be ironed out.
MINNESOTA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals, OF Victor Robles avoid arbitration

The Nationals announced that they avoided arbitration with Victor Robles by agreeing to a one-year contract for 2023 plus a club option for 2024. The financial terms were not disclosed, but this will give the club cost certainty for the second of his three arbitration years and an option for his third. This deal won’t alter the club’s length of control over his services. Even if the Nats were to turn down the option for 2024, they could still retain Robles by going through the arbitration process again next offseason.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Sorting through the Brewers' outfield options

The Brewers’ outfield is going to have a different flavor this year compared to 2022. Lorenzo Cain was released in June of last year, Andrew McCutchen reached free agency at season’s end and has since signed with the Pirates, while Hunter Renfroe was dealt to the Angels. That...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Athlon Sports

Cole Beasley Announces Decision On Playing Future

It was just a few months ago that veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley declared his NFL career was over. Beasley announced his retirement in October, two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, Beasley wants to keep playing. Beasley, who came out of retirement to play the final two ...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Trade Targets for the New York Rangers

Maybe the Rangers shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket with Patrick Kane. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Chicago Blackhawks 34-year-old, injured, Patrick Kane, hasn’t been having a good year. Would it be worth it to the New York Rangers to give up the assets for Kane (with 50 percent retained) and not make any other additions?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy