DURHAM, N.C.—The Bellarmine University lacrosse team opened its 2023 season with a 19-7 loss to the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon at Koskinen Stadium. The host Blue Devils overwhelmed the Knights in the early going and scored the game's first 10 goals before Bellarmine finally found some success on the offensive end to score seven second half goals.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO