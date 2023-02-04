ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Merkle amasses ASUN-record seventh Freshman of the Week laurel

ATLANTA — The first set of ASUN Conference Women's Basketball weekly awards for February were announced by the league office on Monday, as the trio of Liberty's Mya Berkman (Player), Eastern Kentucky's Antwainette Walker (Newcomer) and Bellarmine's Gracie Merkle (Freshman) were recognized. Berkman took home her first Player of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bellarmine falls to No. 7 Duke in season debut

DURHAM, N.C.—The Bellarmine University lacrosse team opened its 2023 season with a 19-7 loss to the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon at Koskinen Stadium. The host Blue Devils overwhelmed the Knights in the early going and scored the game's first 10 goals before Bellarmine finally found some success on the offensive end to score seven second half goals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Johnson's hot shooting sparks Knights in commanding triumph over JSU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's basketball team made sure the Homecoming celebration included its performance against Jacksonville State on Saturday in Freedom Hall. Highlighted by a sizzling shooting display off the bench by freshman guard Ben Johnson and a commanding second half, the Knights completed a season...
LOUISVILLE, KY

