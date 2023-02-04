ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio County, TX

Go Big, Go Texan

It was a windy South Texas night, crisp and cool under a promise of rain, yet the fires glowed brightly at the Bee County Expo Center, warming a cadre of cooks and readying a feast for the soul and senses. “Texas is special for a whole lot of reasons,” Dustin...
BEE COUNTY, TX
Getting real

Don Courtney has seen different reactions from law enforcement officers in the Texas Association of Counties virtual driving simulator. “I’ve had a few who have gotten overwhelmed and pulled their weapons out,” said Courtney, who has served as a TAC driving simulator consultant for 17 years. Goliad County...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
McMullen embodies excellence, drive

The Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show(BCJLHS) displays the excellence embodied by the county’s youth and few embody that excellence like 2023 BCJLS Market Lamb Grand Champion and Market Goat Reserve Champion Caleb McMullen whose resume, in-and-out of the livestock ring, reads like an epic poem. “I was...
BEE COUNTY, TX
Andrea Marquetta Kurz (Quetta)

Andrea Marquetta Kurz (Quetta), of Woodsboro, Tx, died Friday January 27th, 2023. Andrea was born October 6th, 1963, in St. Helen’s Oregon to Alvin Carl Ellenwood Jr. and Claudia Ellenwood. Andrea graduated from Yoncalla High School in 1981 and would later attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi, graduating with a...
WOODSBORO, TX
Coastal Bend Publishing's 2022 FOOTBALL SUPER TEAM

Taft’s JJ Acosta and Greyhounds offensive coordinator Joe Rios set some lofty goals for the junior quarterback prior to the 2022 football season. “We wanted to get 5,000 total yards since the previous year I had 3,000,” Acosta said. Acosta reached his goal and then some. Acosta passed...
TAFT, TX
58-year-old, Bloomington resident Gilbert Jose Munoz arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping

VICTORIA, Texas - The suspect's mugshot in an attempted kidnapping has been released. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:55 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old, Bloomington resident Gilbert Jose Munoz for the charge of Attempted Kidnapping.
BLOOMINGTON, TX
Virginia Geraldine (Thompson) Suffel

Virginia Geraldine (Thompson) Suffel, 91, of Tuleta, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023. Geraldine was born February 9, 1931 in San Perlita, Texas to Willie Jackson Thompson and Betty Jane (Coleman) Thompson. She married John Albert Suffel on January 31, 1948 in Tuleta. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tuleta and enjoyed through the years serving as choir director, organist and pianist.
TULETA, TX
Passion & skill assemble at Ag Mechanics Show

From field to showfloor, the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemaker Show’s Ag Mechanics category demonstrates the creativity and ingenuity of the county’s youth. Take Daniel Goza-Gonzalez, a 16-year-old from north Bee County, who had entered the competition with a guitar holder like no other. “I’ve been working...
BEE COUNTY, TX
16-year-old girl says man tried to lure her into his SUV

VICTORIA, Texas - On Friday, February 3, Victoria Police were in the 3400 block of East Rio Grande investigating reports by a 16-year-old girl who said a man tried to lure her into his SUV. Police said the teen was walking in the 3400 block of Rio Grande when an unknown man driving a Blue Ford Explorer attempted to lure her into his vehicle.
VICTORIA, TX
Woodsboro Elementary School honor rolls

First grade: Trent Cuellar, Brooklyn Hernandez, Jaxxon Mendez, Rustin Miller, Alma Muro, Alessandra Puentes-Carrasco, Macie Rodriguez-Johnson, Kaiydenn Alonzo, Emmett Brown, Kataleya Camacho, Tyson Cano, Benton Garcia, Helen Gonzales, Chance Hill, Ethan Saldana, Cambry Tuttle, Kynnadi Veselka, Cora Wendel-Ramirez and Aria White. Second grade: Grace Borden, Breanna Bowie, Charlie Manson, Zara...
WOODSBORO, TX

