Go Big, Go Texan
It was a windy South Texas night, crisp and cool under a promise of rain, yet the fires glowed brightly at the Bee County Expo Center, warming a cadre of cooks and readying a feast for the soul and senses. “Texas is special for a whole lot of reasons,” Dustin...
Critics say Texas tax break helps petrochemical companies and hurts public schools
In December, legislators killed a controversial tax abatement program known as Chapter 313, but its effects will last decades.
Getting real
Don Courtney has seen different reactions from law enforcement officers in the Texas Association of Counties virtual driving simulator. “I’ve had a few who have gotten overwhelmed and pulled their weapons out,” said Courtney, who has served as a TAC driving simulator consultant for 17 years. Goliad County...
McMullen embodies excellence, drive
The Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show(BCJLHS) displays the excellence embodied by the county’s youth and few embody that excellence like 2023 BCJLS Market Lamb Grand Champion and Market Goat Reserve Champion Caleb McMullen whose resume, in-and-out of the livestock ring, reads like an epic poem. “I was...
Andrea Marquetta Kurz (Quetta)
Andrea Marquetta Kurz (Quetta), of Woodsboro, Tx, died Friday January 27th, 2023. Andrea was born October 6th, 1963, in St. Helen’s Oregon to Alvin Carl Ellenwood Jr. and Claudia Ellenwood. Andrea graduated from Yoncalla High School in 1981 and would later attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi, graduating with a...
Top Five Reasons All Texans Should Go To The Empty Bowls Event
There is always something cool to do in Texas, even when it's still cool outside, and Empty Bowls in Victoria Texas is HOT HOT HOT!. Here are the top five reasons you don't want to miss it. Victoria College's Empty Bowls event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on...
Coastal Bend Publishing's 2022 FOOTBALL SUPER TEAM
Taft’s JJ Acosta and Greyhounds offensive coordinator Joe Rios set some lofty goals for the junior quarterback prior to the 2022 football season. “We wanted to get 5,000 total yards since the previous year I had 3,000,” Acosta said. Acosta reached his goal and then some. Acosta passed...
58-year-old, Bloomington resident Gilbert Jose Munoz arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping
VICTORIA, Texas - The suspect's mugshot in an attempted kidnapping has been released. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:55 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old, Bloomington resident Gilbert Jose Munoz for the charge of Attempted Kidnapping.
Multiple people shot, one killed on Persimmon St. in Corpus Christi, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple people were shot and at least one person is dead after a disturbance on Persimmon St. overnight in Corpus Christi, according to officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Corpus Christi police officers were called to the 2700 block of Persimmon early Monday morning...
CCPD searching for missing Corpus Christi man
The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a missing person Patrick Harris, who was last seen on December 2022.
South Texas teacher arrested on 5 felony counts after improper relationship with student, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Bishop Consolidated Independent School District teacher who resigned mid-January after allegations of an improper relationship with a student has been arrested, Bishop Police Department officials said. Andrea Peña, 28, is charged with having an improper relationship with a student, indecency with a child, sexual...
Virginia Geraldine (Thompson) Suffel
Virginia Geraldine (Thompson) Suffel, 91, of Tuleta, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023. Geraldine was born February 9, 1931 in San Perlita, Texas to Willie Jackson Thompson and Betty Jane (Coleman) Thompson. She married John Albert Suffel on January 31, 1948 in Tuleta. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tuleta and enjoyed through the years serving as choir director, organist and pianist.
Passion & skill assemble at Ag Mechanics Show
From field to showfloor, the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemaker Show’s Ag Mechanics category demonstrates the creativity and ingenuity of the county’s youth. Take Daniel Goza-Gonzalez, a 16-year-old from north Bee County, who had entered the competition with a guitar holder like no other. “I’ve been working...
The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Visiting The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi is one of the best attractions in the city. This aircraft carrier was built during World War II for the United States Navy. Now, it serves as a naval aviation museum.
Victim identified and two arrested in South Side shooting
Corpus Christi police are investigating the city's latest homicide on the 2700 block of persimmon, near the intersection of Kostoryz and Saratoga.
Multiple Bloomington Texas Roadhouse employees taken to the hospital after water heater leak
BLOOMINGTON — The Texas Roadhouse in Bloomington is temporarily closed after a water heater leak sent multiple employees to the hospital for observation. A restaurant spokesperson tells WRTV there was a malfunction with the heater's ignition switch, which caused a small gas leak. The spokesperson says he believes seven...
16-year-old girl says man tried to lure her into his SUV
VICTORIA, Texas - On Friday, February 3, Victoria Police were in the 3400 block of East Rio Grande investigating reports by a 16-year-old girl who said a man tried to lure her into his SUV. Police said the teen was walking in the 3400 block of Rio Grande when an unknown man driving a Blue Ford Explorer attempted to lure her into his vehicle.
Woodsboro Elementary School honor rolls
First grade: Trent Cuellar, Brooklyn Hernandez, Jaxxon Mendez, Rustin Miller, Alma Muro, Alessandra Puentes-Carrasco, Macie Rodriguez-Johnson, Kaiydenn Alonzo, Emmett Brown, Kataleya Camacho, Tyson Cano, Benton Garcia, Helen Gonzales, Chance Hill, Ethan Saldana, Cambry Tuttle, Kynnadi Veselka, Cora Wendel-Ramirez and Aria White. Second grade: Grace Borden, Breanna Bowie, Charlie Manson, Zara...
