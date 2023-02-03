The Gordon Ford College of Business (GFCB) is proud to announce that WKU Alumni Chase Carpenter ('12) is one of 25 business school graduates honored by AACSB International (AACSB)—the world’s largest business education alliance—in its 2023 Class of Influential Leaders. AACSB International is GFCB's accrediting organization. This year's class features individuals defining what it means to be a societal impact leader.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO