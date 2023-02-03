A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Sacramento and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 35, 21: Points in Saturday’s win over the Lakers from New Orleans’ starting forwards, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy, respectively. That appears to be a very good omen for the Pelicans, as Ingram deposited a season-high 35, his most since he tallied 37 in Game 2 of the 2022 first-round playoff series at Phoenix. Meanwhile, Murphy appears to be heating up, with four straight games of shooting 50 percent or better from the field (the first time he’s done that since December). Among Murphy’s 10 games this season in which he’s made at least four three-pointers, two have occurred over the past seven days, including Jan. 29 at Milwaukee and Saturday vs. the Lakers. Murphy also will try to take advantage of three more games on this New Orleans homestand – he’s shooting 43 percent from three-point range in the Smoothie King Center in 2022-23, compared to 36 percent on the road. Oddly, Ingram’s home/road three-point shooting splits are the exact opposite – he’s at 35 percent at home, but a scorching 48 percent in away games.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO