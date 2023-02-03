Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez on weekend win vs. Lakers, Kings | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revel in the joy of triumph after snapping a 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. Jim also catches up for a brief interview with...
NBA
2023 Jordan Rising Stars draft results
The NBA’s most exciting first and second-year players — as well as some standout stars from the NBA G League — will take part in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena as part of NBA All-Star 2023. But before that can happen,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver praises LeBron James' 'towering achievement'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by...
NBA
In season of ups and downs, Diallo a Pistons rock of reliability
The guy with a pretty compelling case as the Pistons best player over the past six weeks wasn’t in the rotation seven weeks ago. Explain that, Hamidou Diallo. “Stay ready so you don’t got to get ready,” Diallo said after Monday’s loss to Boston when an emerging pattern held: The Pistons were a better team with Diallo on the floor than on the bench. “That’s been my mentality since I came in the league. Nothing’s been given to me. Everything’s been worked for.”
NBA
NBA players react to Kyrie Irving's trade to Dallas
All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has officially joined the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal. The news comes just days after Irving informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wanted to be traded. Below is a collection of some of the reactions around social media to the trade with Dallas that also...
NBA
Watch: Competing Together
Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
NBA
Pre-Deadline Trade Chatter On The Brief Case, Episode 22
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers having a homestand until the All-Star break and since we're just a few days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, it seemed like the right time to record the 22nd edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA
"Funny How Everything Works Out" | Kessler To Play For Former Jazzman Deron Williams In Rising Stars Challenge
Call it fate, call it whatever you want. On Friday, Feb. 17, Utah rookie center Walker Kessler will suit up for former Jazz All-Star Deron Williams and Team Deron in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. Jazz assistant coach Jason Terry will coach Team Jason and its seven NBA G League players.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Kings at Pelicans (2/5/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Sacramento and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 35, 21: Points in Saturday’s win over the Lakers from New Orleans’ starting forwards, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy, respectively. That appears to be a very good omen for the Pelicans, as Ingram deposited a season-high 35, his most since he tallied 37 in Game 2 of the 2022 first-round playoff series at Phoenix. Meanwhile, Murphy appears to be heating up, with four straight games of shooting 50 percent or better from the field (the first time he’s done that since December). Among Murphy’s 10 games this season in which he’s made at least four three-pointers, two have occurred over the past seven days, including Jan. 29 at Milwaukee and Saturday vs. the Lakers. Murphy also will try to take advantage of three more games on this New Orleans homestand – he’s shooting 43 percent from three-point range in the Smoothie King Center in 2022-23, compared to 36 percent on the road. Oddly, Ingram’s home/road three-point shooting splits are the exact opposite – he’s at 35 percent at home, but a scorching 48 percent in away games.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Hawks 107
Pelicans (29-27), Hawks (27-28) New Orleans recently endured a stretch of games in which it was a chore to reach 100 points, but suddenly the Pelicans have regained their early-season form as a high-octane offensive attack. As a result, over a four-day span, they’ve put together a three-game winning streak, following a frustrating 10-game losing skid. On Tuesday, New Orleans took command in the third quarter, then held on in the final minutes to beat Atlanta, improving to 3-0 on a four-game homestand. “This is a resilient group,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of his team bouncing back from a difficult month of basketball. “We went through a tough stretch this season. We did the same thing last season. We’re learning that we have the ability to navigate adversity. We do it together, stay connected. We don’t point fingers. It’s good to get on the winning side of things.”
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.07.23
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 128 San Antonio 104. (Bulls: 26-27, 16-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 22 pts. Spurs: Johnson: 21 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 15. Spurs: Poeltl: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5. Spurs: Poeltl: 4. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The two "bigs" of the...
NBA
Magic’s Defense Comes Up Big Down the Stretch in Win Over Hornets
Paolo Banchero posted his eighth double-double of the year with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists, Wendell Carter Jr. recorded his 13thdouble-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz scored 16, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 on Sunday afternoon to end their road trip 3-1.
NBA
Wizards Schedule Update
Postponed Game at Detroit to be Moved to March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Washington, D.C. – The NBA announced today that the Wizards’ postponed game against the Detroit Pistons will be rescheduled to Tuesday, March 7, with tipoff remaining at 7:00 p.m. ET. To allow for the...
