Toddler Reported Missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER (CNS) - A 2-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday after she was last seen in Lancaster.

Oluwaelumi Ikuomola, also known as "Pelumi," was last seen at 7:28 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, said the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Oluwaelumi is black, 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she may be with her mother, Petisa Davis, who has also been reported missing.

Anyone with information about Oluwaelumi or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

PHOTO CREDIT: LA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT