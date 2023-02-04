ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Not Just Brushing: 10 Ways to Start Caring for Baby Teeth

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpSsO_0kcWKn7m00

SATURDAY, Feb. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Even the tiniest teeth can decay, which is why it’s important to take care of them.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) offers some tips for caring for those little teeth, starting before the first one even arrives.

"There are habits you can start now to keep your baby's teeth healthy,” Dr. David Krol said in an academy news release. "And when that first tooth shows up, there are ways your pediatrician can keep it healthy, too."

Even before your baby cuts his or her first tooth, start with a routine that includes wiping gums with a clean, damp washcloth or gauze pad after each feeding, the AAP suggests.

Never put your baby to bed with a bottle or give your baby a bottle filled with a sweet drink. Don't dip your baby's pacifier in anything sweet like sugar or honey.

Get your child to a dentist by their first birthday or within six months of their first tooth.

Once that first tooth emerges, start using fluoride toothpaste. Use just a small smear, the size of a rice grain, until age 3.

Graduate to a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste when your turns 3. Teach your child to spit without rinsing.

Fluoride is a safe and useful cavity-fighting ingredient, the AAP said. It is a natural mineral that has been added to drinking water in some areas since 1945.

Ask your doctor if you should get a prescription for fluoride drops or chewable tablets for your child if you use a private well or your community water supply doesn’t contain fluoride.

Parents should help or supervise tooth brushing until about age 10.

Your pediatrician can do oral health checkups starting at 6 months, including applying a fluoride varnish. AAP recommends a fluoride varnish every six months until age 5. Some children might need it more often.

All public and private health insurance plans should fully cover this preventive service.

Your child should start using a cup when they reach age 1 year. Skip sugary drinks. Fruit juice, soda and sweetened drinks aren't good for young teeth. Babies under 1 year should not have juice at all, the AAP advised. Limit older children to 4 ounces per day -- half-water/half-juice mixed together.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on children’s oral health .

SOURCE: American Academy of Pediatrics, news release, Jan. 31, 2023

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Experts learn how brushing your teeth affects your brain

Looking after your teeth also takes care of the brain, experts have found. Researchers learnt that adults genetically prone to poor oral health may be more likely to show signs of declining brain well-being than those with healthy teeth and gums. And early treatment of dental issues may lead to significant brain health benefits, according to the findings.Previous studies have shown that gum disease, missing teeth and other signs of poor oral health, as well as poor brushing habits and lack of plaque removal, increase the risk of a stroke.Research has also found that gum disease and other oral...
Glamour

Brushing Your Teeth Hacks: How Should You Brush Your Teeth?

Brushing our teeth is something we all do twice every single day. Or least should be doing. But, according to experts, many of us have actually been doing it completely wrong. With more people than ever skipping their routine dental checkups over the past few years due to Covid, it is crucial to maintain good oral hygiene to ward off any painful emergencies. In other words, if there was ever a good time to reassess our teeth-brushing technique, it's now.
Lefty Graves

School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
verywellhealth.com

What Is the Golo Diet?

The Golo diet is a weight loss diet. People on the Golo diet are encouraged to restrict calories to 1,300 to 1,500 per day and eat nutritionally-dense whole foods while avoiding processed foods and adding 15 minutes of daily exercise to their lifestyle. Part of the diet also includes taking a nutritional supplement called Release made by the diet maker.
New York Post

I’m a dentist — here are 3 things you’re doing that’s ruining your teeth

Each dentist has their own floss-ophy. Wei Jian, a dentist from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, took to TikTok to share the three common habits people make that could actually ruin their teeth. Jian’s list instructed viewers to nix the nail-biting, throw away their toothpicks and halt any teeth grinding. Jian’s 15-second viral video has already reached over 12,000 views on the social media platform. In the first clip, Jian explained that grinding your teeth can lead to having “flat and sensitive teeth,” which he wrote in white text over photos of people’s affected mouths. Jian then warned TikTokers against using toothpicks, claiming that repeated use...
Comfy, Safe Couch

"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
TheConversationAU

Got gastro? Here's why eating bananas helps but drinking flat lemonade might not

Doctors are reportedly concerned about a spike in the number of kids with gastroenteritis – when tummy infections can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches. Rotavirus is a common cause of gastroenteritis in children and the reported rotavirus rate in New South Wales so far this year is five times what it usually is. While there’s a lot of gastroenteritis occurring, the good news is the vast majority of cases kids will have an uneventful recovery. Still, parents and carers get a lot of conflicting advice about the food and drinks kids should consume during...
Well+Good

Drinking Lemon Water with Baking Soda for Digestive Health Is Way Overhyped, Says a Dietitian

Baking soda, a.k.a. sodium bicarbonate, is a common baking ingredient because it reacts quickly by producing bubbles when exposed to a liquid and an acid—this is how baking soda leavens foods. “Baking soda is also a key ingredient in many over-the-counter antacids because it’s alkaline; it reduces stomach acid by neutralizing the acid in your gut with its higher—more basic—pH,” says Bianca Tamburello, RDN, a nutrition marketing specialist at FRESH Communications. “This is how antacids, and even baking soda alone, can lessen indigestion and heartburn.”
msn.com

If You're Flossing Your Teeth After Brushing, You're Doing It Wrong

We get it. It's hard to switch up our habits. Especially if we've been doing something a certain way for years. For instance, there's advice that you shouldn't rinse your teeth with water after brushing. And now another new dental hygiene tip that's circulating across TikTok says you should floss your teeth before you brush them.
shefinds

3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue

Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
Blogging Big Blue

Ozempic Overdose: What happens when you stop taking this diabetes medicine?

Ozempic is said to have been used by a small number of celebrities due to its reputation for promoting weight loss. On TikTok, the hashtag Ozempic has been viewed 450 million times, and it is now trending on social media. However, it is vital to highlight that Ozempic is primarily a diabetes medication used to regulate adult blood sugar levels.
MHK Fitness

How Can I Lose Weight Fast Without Diet

Losing weight quickly without dieting is a goal that many people have. However, the key to weight loss is to create a calorie deficit, which means consuming fewer calories than what your body burns. This can be achieved through dieting or through changes in lifestyle habits. While dieting may be a quick fix, it is not a sustainable solution, and once you stop, the weight will come back. Instead, incorporating healthy lifestyle habits can help you lose weight faster and keep it off for good.
Fatherly

Is Coffee Bad For Kids? A Nurse And Dietician Explain

Coffee has been linked to health benefits in adults, but it may be more dangerous for children. So is coffee bad for kids? It’s still unclear how caffeine, a stimulant and the active ingredient in coffee and most energy drinks, impacts developing brains. “I don’t see any reason that...
Consumer Reports.org

The Secrets to Cleaner, Healthier Teeth

The advice from dental experts for keeping your teeth clean sounds simple enough: Brush twice a day and floss. But choosing among the many products available to help you do this can be daunting. Electric toothbrush or manual? Soft or hard bristles? String floss or water flosser? And what about mouthwash, dental cleanings, and whitening strips?
Idaho State Journal

Diet and hypertension

February is American Heart Month. This means it is a great time to adopt lasting heart-healthy habits. High Blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke (the leading causes of death in the United States). The Centers for Disease Control estimates tens of millions of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, and many do not have it under control. Unfortunately, high blood pressure has no symptoms and is identified when your blood pressure is measured. High blood pressure can happen at...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy