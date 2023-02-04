Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County may regulate tanning beds
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may regulate tanning beds if a resolution presented from the county board of health is passed by the board of supervisors who heard the request on Jan.17. The topic came up at the last health board meeting, according to environmental health specialist Jonathon Hintz who presented...
nwestiowa.com
Family Crisis Centers request funds from O'Brien County
PRIMGHAR—Family Crisis Centers, a domestic violence advocacy organization based in Sioux Center, is asking for an increase in support from O’Brien County to meet increasing costs for the service it provides to residents of the county. FCC’s interim executive director Jessica Rohrs and domestic violence victim advocate Sara...
Authorities investigating billboard stolen in Sioux County
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a recent theft.
nwestiowa.com
New program readying students for business life
SIBLEY—A new partnership is taking shape between the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District and the area business community with the launch a program with the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program this semester. Seniors Alejandro Bernal, Jaci Van Westen and Vivian Zepeda signed up for the inaugural session led by agriculture...
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Sheriff’s deft touch
Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst displayed several sides of his personality recently, and we were interested in his honesty and openness. Van Voorst wrote a deeply heartfelt Facebook post about the vicious assault Memphis police officers inflicted on Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The attack on a...
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kicdam.com
Weekly Health Update: Dizziness and Vertigo
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We have all more than likely experienced some sort of spinning sensation in our daily lives but causes the odd feeling?. Craig Cantrall, a physical therapist at Spencer Hospital, tells us before a diagnosis can be reached for dizziness and vertigo it is important to know the difference between the two terms.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - OSHA reports employees working for the same Sioux Falls contractor at two different locations faced potentially deadly electrocution and trench cave-in hazards. On Aug. 18, 2022, inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection near the intersection of 57th St....
nwestiowa.com
Chief of police reports 'a lot of progress made'
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting heard from the police department and Chamber of Commerce about how things have gone for them in 2022. Police chief Corey Utech said the police department had an increase in calls for service in 2022, rising from 2,216 to 2,599 in Hawarden.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
nwestiowa.com
Keep Aim Boutique growing in new Sutherland home
SUTHERLAND—A boutique shop is not the place you would think of guys flocking to, but Shelly Zimmer and Jamie Riedemann predict that they will pour in less than a month from now after putting off the purchase of a Valentine’s Day gift for weeks. “Happens every year,” Riedemann...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Alternative High School restarts
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center School District has another school under its wing: Sioux Center Alternative High School, which started this semester. High school principal Brent Town and special education instructor Brian Schmalbeck informed the Sioux Center School District Board of Education at its Jan. 16 meeting about this school’s efforts to provide an alternative schooling format that gets students in need back on track for graduation.
kicdam.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley woman cited for having THC cookie
SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Michelle Elaine Klaahsen stemmed from a report of a woman who was not feeling well at her residence at 802 Second St., according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
osceolacountyia.gov
Osceola County Treasurer’s Office
Seeking personnel to join our Treasurer’s Office team! Interested parties can view the brief JOB DESCRIPTION and submit an APPLICATION and resume, if so desired. Applications will be accepted until February 17, 2023.
nwestiowa.com
Linn Grove man jailed for OWI by Hartley
HARTLEY—A 21-year-old Linn Grove man was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, near Hartley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Caden Gregory Webber stemmed from 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup found in the ditch on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
Okoboji, Iowa (KTIV) A Jeep went through the ice under the Hwy 71 bridge today and five men pulled the 83-year-old driver and his dog from the vehicle, according to a Facebook post on the Dickinson County Sheriff’s page. According to the post, The driver was transported to the...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Comments / 0