LSV Asset Management Sells 14,480 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)
LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Parke Bancorp worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,209 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,461 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analysts Offer Predictions for Match Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Heaney now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,519 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 27,064 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,064 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC
ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
