Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,544 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)
Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Why Apple Stock Was Up on Friday
The iPhone maker now has an installed base of over 2 billion active devices.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,519 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,461 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC
ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Barclays PLC Buys 5,412 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)
Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Marlin Technology worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV
KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Gaucho Group: Why These Five Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?
U.S. markets surged on Thursday led by upbeat earnings posted by Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META). Part of the rally could also be attributed to lower bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 3.25% lower while the S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session 1.47% higher. The Dow Jones closed marginally in the red. Following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Why Alphabet Stock Was a Dog on Monday
The platform announced that it is opening its artificial intelligence service to a group of testers. This follows the recent moves of a rival service, ChatGPT. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Increased by Analyst
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 136 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)
Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
