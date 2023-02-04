AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

2 HOURS AGO