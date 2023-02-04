Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

