Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,209 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV
KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
32,702 Shares in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TG Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
31,129 Shares in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBAX. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
Barclays PLC Buys 5,412 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)
Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Marlin Technology worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 27,064 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,064 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 136 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)
Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Barclays PLC Increases Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 12,550 Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 39,755 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,106.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
