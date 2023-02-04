Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBAX. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

22 HOURS AGO