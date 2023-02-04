Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
32,702 Shares in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TG Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Barclays PLC Acquires 43,151 Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)
Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
Barclays PLC Buys 5,412 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)
Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Marlin Technology worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,209 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Nordstrom Stock Rockets, Adding $1 Billion in Value, On Ryan Cohen Stake Reports
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen, who has scored big on activist stakes in GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond, now has his sights set on struggling retailer Nordstrom.
Activist investor Ryan Cohen is building a big stake in Nordstrom, report says. The retailer's stock has surged 34% on the news.
The Chewy cofounder and GameStop chairman is one of the department-store chain's largest non-family shareholders already, The Wall Street Journal reported.
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
defenseworld.net
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV
KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
31,129 Shares in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBAX. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Barclays PLC Increases Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
defenseworld.net
Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)
Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Other institutional investors and...
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Sells 136 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)
Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
defenseworld.net
AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Comments / 0