Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carter’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1 DAY AGO