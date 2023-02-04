Read full article on original website
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,544 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)
Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Warren Buffett is the only top-10 billionaire to become poorer this year after Berkshire Hathaway missed out on the stock market's rally
Warren Buffett is the sole member of the world's top 10 billionaires to see his wealth drop this year. Berkshire Hathaway stock is trailing the S&P 500's 5% gain and the Nasdaq's 10% jump this month. Buffett's company beat the market last year as investors braced for the worst. Warren...
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.
Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,412.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analysts Offer Predictions for Match Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Heaney now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.
Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,519 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,461 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC
ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Barclays PLC Buys 5,412 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)
Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Marlin Technology worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Barclays PLC Increases Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Gaucho Group: Why These Five Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?
U.S. markets surged on Thursday led by upbeat earnings posted by Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META). Part of the rally could also be attributed to lower bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 3.25% lower while the S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session 1.47% higher. The Dow Jones closed marginally in the red. Following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Motley Fool
Why Alphabet Stock Was a Dog on Monday
The platform announced that it is opening its artificial intelligence service to a group of testers. This follows the recent moves of a rival service, ChatGPT. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nordstrom shares surge as investor Ryan Cohen takes stake: report
Nordstrom shares surged 24% on Friday on reports that activist investor Ryan Cohen had taken a stake in the department store.
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 39,755 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,106.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
