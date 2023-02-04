Read full article on original website
LSV Asset Management Sells 14,480 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)
LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Parke Bancorp worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Barclays PLC Buys 5,412 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)
Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Marlin Technology worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Barclays PLC Increases Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,461 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC
ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,519 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 12,550 Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 12,101 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV
KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
