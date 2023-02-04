Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity
Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
David E. Ridgway
David Emerson Ridgway, 70 of Woolwich, Maine passed away on Feb. 3, 2023 with his family close by. Per David’s wishes, the family has chosen to have a private service. David was born on Nov. 2, 1952. He was raised in Southampton, New York by his parents Marjorie and Emerson Ridgway. He attended Southampton High School, graduating in 1970. He went on to attend Millsaps College, a liberal arts school in Jackson, Mississippi.
WMTW
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
WMTW
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
James P. Lawlor
James Patrick Lawlor (Jim), 67, of Newcastle, Maine peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, 2023 in Rockport, Maine. He was born in Bellows Falls, Vermont, the youngest son of Joseph and Catherine Lawlor. He was raised in Westminster and educated in Bellows Falls. He attended the University of Vermont.
Remember When Lewiston, Maine, was Featured on ‘Criminal Minds’?
Nostalgia, let's talk about it. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine with 36,615 people, according to Maine Demographics. I am not sure if that's why it was chosen to be featured on one of the greatest TV crime shows of all time, or not. But I was today...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Christopher S. Aleman
Christopher Sebastian Aleman, 37, passed away on Jan. 16, 2023 at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. He was born on Oct. 11, 1985 in Augusta, Georgia to Sebastian E. Aleman and Suzanne M. Aleman. Christopher grew up in North Augusta, South Carolina and graduated from North Augusta High School in the class of 2003.
OnlyInYourState
This Ocean Town Tourist Store In Maine Sells The Most Amazing Homemade Fudge You’ll Ever Try
Imagine for a second you are on a road trip through a scenic ocean route in Maine. The time period is sometime in the 1930s and you have seen thousands of pine trees, craggy shorelines, and seemingly endless oceans. Then you stumble upon a fairly normal-looking building but you are intrigued by the sign to look a little further. Roadside attractions have been in a boom for a couple of years now and curiosities are a popular thing. The sign leads you to some tasty Georgia pecans, but once you are inside, you are greeted by a large alligator hide — something that you don’t see every day in Maine — and a buffalo that was shot by Teddy Rosevelt. This is Perry’s Nut House in Belfast, Maine, and it is still as nutty as it was back then.
Lewiston DHHS office closes due to water, electrical damage
LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday morning its district office on Main Street in Lewiston is temporarily closed due to water and electrical damage from extreme cold weather this past weekend. In a news release, DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell said the office...
Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years
There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Feb. 15. The menu will be as follows: Broccoli cheese soup, garlic bread, salad, spaghetti with meatballs/sausage, and brownies a la mode. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage Tuesday morning was canceled.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Atlantic salmon and trout habitat protected along the Sheepscot River
Midcoast Conservancy announced the acquisition of a 12.5-acre parcel with 1300 feet of frontage along the West Branch Sheepscot River near China, Maine. Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) supported the project as part of its Rivers Initiative. The parcel includes forested land and priority habitat areas for Wild Brook trout. This area also produces one of the highest numbers of juvenile Atlantic salmon in the Sheepscot Watershed.
penbaypilot.com
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse
The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
wabi.tv
Winterport woman sues Northern Light EMMC for wrongful death of husband
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport woman is suing Northern Light EMMC in Bangor for the wrongful death of her husband. According to the complaint, 76-year old Russ Lombardi went to the the hospital in September of 2021 for possible seizures. He was admitted to the ICU. While there, a...
Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County law enforcement agencies see interest from applicants; shuffle continues
KNOX COUNTY — “It’s crazy to go from ‘how am I going to cover some shifts’ to ‘wow, we’re fully staffed,’” said Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe. Not long ago, law enforcement agencies in Knox County were struggling to fill patrol vacancies within their departments. Recently, a new – yet still small – nibble of interest is being seen along the baited lines cast in Knox County, but those lines slacken and tighten continuously along the way.
