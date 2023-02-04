Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Prep report: Shelbyville's Helfer-Vazquez qualifies for diving regional
Shelbyville diver Maiah Helfer-Vazquez earned a regional appearance with a fourth-place finish Saturday at the New Palestine Sectional. Helfer-Vazquez totaled 280.2 points to qualify for Tuesday’s Brownsburg Regional. The top eight finishers at the regional qualify for the state championship meet. Mount Vernon’s Riley Nielsen won the diving competition...
shelbycountypost.com
Franklin captures third-straight sectional championship with 48-29 win over Shelbyville
Franklin used a 19-0 run to secure a 19-point win and its third-straight sectional championship win Saturday night at William L. Garrett Gymnasium. Following an emotional semifinal win Friday over Columbus East, Shelbyville fell flat in its first sectional championship game appearance since 2007. Franklin scored the first 19 points of the game and rolled to a 48-29 victory.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville defeats Columbus East to earn first sectional championship game appearance since 2007
Shelbyville could not secure its first sectional game victory since 2011 with Kylee Edwards and Ava Wilson doing all the scoring. The dynamic duo needed help. The Golden Bears held a precarious 30-26 halftime advantage on Columbus East Friday in the second semifinal game of Class 4A, Sectional 14 but Edwards and Wilson accounted for 28 of those points.
shelbycountypost.com
Ruschhaupt commits to continue track and field career at Franklin College
As a freshman, Ava Ruschhaupt walked away from running competitively. Three years later, the Shelbyville senior has committed to run for Franklin College. On Thursday in the Golden Bear Room at Shelbyville High School, Ruschhaupt made her choice official with a signing ceremony in front of her coaches, friends and family.
14news.com
Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Castle H.S.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana high school wrestlers are moving ever so closer to the state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. On Saturday, the IHSAA held regional tournaments all around the state. The top four wrestlers in each weight class, advance to semistate. Here are the results from the wrestling regional hosted by Castle High School.
Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June
If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
shelbycountypost.com
Wasson signs on for new challenge with University of Indianapolis football
FAIRLAND -- Aidan Wasson is ready to create his own identity on the football field. On Wednesday at Triton Central High School, the senior made his commitment official to the University of Indianapolis – a Division II program that went 9-2 in 2022 and qualified for the NCAA DII playoffs.
shelbycountypost.com
David Leon Thacker, 75, of Shelbyville
David Leon Thacker, 75, of Shelbyville, passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. He was born February 4, 1947, in Indianapolis, the son of Ralph and Norma Henrietta (Gainey) Thacker. David is survived by his wife and caregiver, Karol Evans of Shelbyville; sons, Sean...
Parrish, No. 4 Indiana women turn back Purdue, record crowd
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana junior Sydney Parrish felt she had an obligation in her first game against Purdue. “I’m was excited to be part of the rivalry after not being a part my first two years,” said Parrish, a 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball who transferred to join the Hoosiers after two seasons at Oregon. “It was a little more personal as I am the only player from Indiana on the team. I had to step up and be that person on our team to show who the best team in Indiana is.”
shelbycountypost.com
Library packs a punch with full week
Shelby County Public Library presents a full slate of programs this week while looking ahead to Anti-Valentine’s Day commemorations on Feb. 13 and a visit by Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 15. Finding Ancestors on Ancestrylibrary.com, a genealogy workshop, will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Velma Wortman Morristown...
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
shelbycountypost.com
Kylie Marie Sebastian, 31, of Indianapolis
Kylie Marie Sebastian, 31, of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. She was born February 14, 1991, in Greensburg, the daughter of Evelyn (Hudnall) White. Kylie is survived by her mother and step-father, David White, of Hamilton, Ohio; sons, Landon Addison and Braden “Brady” Addison, both of...
shelbycountypost.com
Carolyn Sue Scott, 83, of Shelbyville
Carolyn Sue Scott, 83, of Shelbyville, passed away, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. She was born July 1, 1939, in Vevay, the daughter of Ivan and Doris (Turner) Allen. On February 21, 1960, she married Larry Dwain Scott, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2010.
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Victory Over Purdue
No. 1 Purdue traveled to Bloomington on Saturday for the first of two Big Ten matchups this season with Indiana. The Hoosiers dominated the first half and held off a Purdue rally in the second half to win 79-74.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
shelbycountypost.com
Olena L. Carter, 87, of Shelbyville
Olena L. Carter, 87, of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Morristown Manor. She was born March 4, 1935, in Russel County, KY. To Omra Polston and Flora (Hogue) Polston. Olena was a homemaker. She was a caretaker at heart and loved to cook for her family. It...
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win against Purdue
Mike Woodson, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following Indiana’s 79-74 win against Purdue on Saturday at Assembly Hall. Filed to: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Mike Woodson, Purdue Boilermakers, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
