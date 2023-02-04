Read full article on original website
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV
KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC
ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Increased by Analyst
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.
Barclays PLC Buys 5,412 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)
Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Marlin Technology worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,461 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,519 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Barclays PLC Increases Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.
